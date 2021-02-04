Dolly Parton Endorses Side Hustles for SquareSpace Super Bowl Ad

Long-standing queen of country music and all-around fantastic human Dolly Parton re-recorded a version of her classic hit "9 To 5" from the feature film of the same name…but for an advertisement endorsing side hustles for Squarespace. The "side hustle culture" is one that the web startup company thrives on, especially seeing how they market their services to those working "five to nine" outside the office.

Dolly isn't the only big-name collaborating on this ad spot; Oscar winner Damien Chazelle and Tony winner Justin Peck respectively directed and choreographed the side hustle celebration number for Squarespace.

The minute-long ad spot and its a 30-second pared-down version celebrate the side hustle in forms of woodworking, horticulture sculpture, cake decoration, painting, hairdressing, and even scuba diving. In the re-worked lyrics of her song, Dolly sings: "Working five to nine, you've got passion and a vision. 'Cause, it's hustling time, whole new way to make a living. Gonna change your life, do something that gives it meaning, with a website that is worthy of your dreaming."

Dolly Parton has always been about dreaming big and imagination – it's one of the big themes behind her East Tennessee theme park, Dollywood. She's also outspoken about her charities like the Imagination Library, which provides free books to children to promote literacy and family storytime. Of course, she is no stranger to the side hustle either; during the game, we're getting a double dose of Dolly as she is releasing her new fragrance, Scent From Above, in a separate commercial.

The full version of 5 to 9 is available on Spotify and for purchase on iTunes.