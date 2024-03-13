Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: don lemon, elon musk, opinion, twitter, youtube

Don Lemon: Twitter/X Show Not Happening; "Elon Musk Is Mad At Me"

Don Lemon claims Elon Musk killed his Twitter/X show only hours after Lemon interviewed Musk for his first show - but the interview will air.

After his ouster from CNN, Don Lemon was set to make his return to talk next week with The Don Lemon Show, which would not only be available on YouTube but also on Elon Musk's Twitter/X as part of a programming partnership between the two. In fact, Lemon even had Musk set for his premiere interview – makes sense, right? Well, here's the good news/bad news if you feel like you have some kind of vested interest in all of this. The good news is that Lemon got a chance to interview Musk on Friday – again, good news if you're Lemon and/or Musk fans. The bad news? Well, we're not sure how the interview turned out (we won't know until March 18th), but based on what Lemon posted earlier today, it led to Musk killing the deal Lemon had with the social media service.

"Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X, which they announced as part of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices on their platform Lemon. He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday. That interview will remain the premiere episode of 'The Don Lemon Show' on Monday, March 18," shared in a lengthy statement on social media (yes, even Twitter/X).

"Elon publicly encouraged me to join X with a new show, saying I would have his 'full support' and that his 'digital town square is for all.' He and his team pursued the deal in numerous conversations and made significant commitments about the support X would provide for the show. I made the decision to work with them in a unique partnership that I believed would ultimately assure that my work would be available to the most people in the largest possible venue. I took Elon and his management team's word that they, for the first time, were interested in working directly with new and diverse voices," Lemon continued in his statement.

He continued, "There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide-ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election. We had a good conversation. Clearly, he felt differently. His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked, and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me." Here's a look at a video follow-up that Lemon shared, where he goes into more detail – promising more intel on what went down over the next few days: "Elon Musk is mad at me":

