Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.: Disney+ Doogie Howser Reimagine Set for 2021

Looks like Hawaii is about to get a very special physician, with Disney+ announcing on Thursday that Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. (working title) will be opening her practice on the streaming service in 2021. Kourtney Kang (Fresh Off the Boat, How I Met Your Mother) is set to write and executive produce the re-imagining of the popular ABC series Doogie Howser, M.D. "Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture," said Ricky Strauss, president, Content and Marketing, Disney+. "Kourtney and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can't wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie."

The 10-episode comedy follows Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha, a mixed-race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother who's also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian "Local Boy" father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl. Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. is written and executive produced by Kang and produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar will executive produce, with Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco producing the half-hour comedy series.

"Doogie, Howser MD is beloved by everyone at our studio, so we knew that if we were going to reinvent it for a new generation, we had to have both the blessing and participation of the Bochcos and a creator with a fresh, new take that made us lean in," commented Carolyn Cassidy, president, 20th Television. "Kourtney's vision for the character is so inspired, we've been dying to collaborate with Melvin and Jake again, and Disney+ is exactly the right home for this idea. We couldn't be more excited."