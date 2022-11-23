Doom Patrol: 46 Season 4 Preview Images to Get You Feeling Thankful

With only a little more than two weeks to go until the fourth season of HBO Max's Doom Patrol graces our screens, viewers were treated to a look at the official trailer and key art that offered some new clues to the lovingly dysfunctional fam's next epic adventure. This time around, the team unexpectedly travels to the future and finds an unwelcome surprise waiting for them. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: the fate of the world… or their own happiness? So that means it's time for a little time-twisting fun… but overshadowing it all? The rise of… Immortus?!? Well, it would seem that further investigating is needed, which is why we're glad the streamer dropped a whole ton of preview images for the first two episodes for you to scrutinize for clues.

Get ready to hold onto your butts as we look back at the official trailer for HBO Max's Doom Patrol (returning to the streamer on December 8th with Season 4 Part 1), followed by a look back at the previously-released official teaser:

HBO Max's Doom Patrol is made up of Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade), Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), and Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge. Madeline Zima has joined the cast in the role of Casey Brinke/Space Case for the fourth season. In addition, Sendhil Ramamurthy has been tapped for the recurring role of Mr. 104, a charming and mysterious man of many elements. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.