Doom Patrol Season 3 Teaser: Ready to Say "Aloha!" to a New You?

Heading into the third season of HBO Max's Doom Patrol, Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade) find themselves still processing the fallout from last season when a visitor comes calling asking for a favor. Seems like all of existence needs saving again, so guess who Michelle Gomez's (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) Madame Rouge is calling on to help. Of course, there are two not-so-tiny problems. First? It would require destroying the Sisterhood of Dada. Second? Looks like Madame Rogue doesn't quite remember everything she should about the mission. Those are the kinds of things that can make our heroes feel depressed, powerless & alone in the world. Thankfully, there's the Codsville Mountain Resort- and an infomercial below to show you all of the things it has to offer.

So check out what Codsville Mountain Resort has to offer, and if you're interested? Well, it looks like a sense of inner-f*****g-peace is only a phone call away (definitely call!). But a word of caution. In the comic book universe, "Codsville" isn't exactly a name that has a ton of "happy endings" attached to it for the 1960's Doom Patrol:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So without further a-"DaDa" (we are never going to get tired of that joke), here's a look at the official trailer for Doom Patrol Season 3 (hitting HBO Max beginning September 23):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doom Patrol Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuUFOmvyKo4)

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy's (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doom Patrol Season 3 | Official Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzOth7VrzLo)

Joining the cast this season is Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge; as for the Sisterhood of Dada, look for Micah Joe Parker (Into The Dark), Wynn Everett (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Miles Mussenden (The Good Lord Bird), Anita Kalathara (Room 104), and Gina Hiraizumi (Dynasty) joining the cast in recurring roles (with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft guest-starring). HBO Max's Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.