Drag Race, All Stars Queen Chi Chi DeVayne Passes Away, Age 34

Chi Chi DeVayne, the drag queen performance persona of Zavion Davenport, died on Thursday after nearly a week of hospitalization for pneumonia. The Drag Race and All Stars 3 contestant was 34 and a native to Shreveport, Louisana, who rose to fame after competing on season 8 and making it to top four, then again on All Stars season 3, being eliminated in the fourth episode, finishing 8th.In July, Davenport was hospitalized with suspected kidney failure but was released days later after having catheters to the heart and kidneys put in. Davenport was living with Scleroderma, an immune disease that causes the body to attack tissue under the skin and around the internal organs, though the official cause of death is listed as pneumonia.

Chi Chi was the bayou queen, coming into the "werk room" wearing a dress made of trash bags and declaring "Laissez les bons temps rouler!". She not only brought Southern sass but also glamour- especially with her iconic lip sync of "And I am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls. All the queens who knew them gave an outpouring of support over the last week, boosting the signal for donations and sending prayers and well-wishes. "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne," RuPaul said in a statement to EW. "I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."

"When I get on stage, it's magical. I think we need to keep the performance aspect in drag; it's not about just being pretty, it's about entertaining the crowd also." And entertain us you certainly did, miss Chi Chi – and you looked good to boot. As was the mirror message from All Stars 3, "LOVE All of you gals, Remember to keep it fair. Chi Chi 💋". Rest in Power, queen.