Posted in: CBS, streaming, TV | Tagged: cbs, drew barrymore, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

Drew Barrymore Announces Talk Show Return; WGA Picket Lines Planned

In a video, Drew Barrymore explained her decision to bring back her talk show amid the writers' strike; the WGA announced plans to picket.

As the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue to roll on as the AMPTP attempts to get its house in order so that a respectful deal with the unions can be achieved, daytime talk show Drew Barrymore took to Instagram to confirm that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume new shows beginning a week from this Monday. "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind," Barrymore shared in the lengthy explanation behind the decision. In a statement to EW, a spokesperson for CBS added that "'The Drew Barrymore Show' will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike." From the standpoint of guests, things get tricky because while SAG-AFTRA members can appear, they can't promote any work from a member of the AMPTP (either distributed, produced, or financed by studios or streaming platforms that are part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The WGA East offered a response making its position clear – and its intention to picket the daytime talk show: "[The Drew Barrymore Show] is a WGA-covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has and will continue to picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' is in violation of WGA strike rules."

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film, and television awards because I was the host, and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with, which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike, and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th, so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show that may have my name on it, but this is bigger than just me," Barrymore wrote in her explanation for bringing the show back on the air, looking to explain her decision to step away from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards back in May.

Barrymore continued, "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real-time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility." Here's a look at Barrymore's Instagram post from earlier today announcing that her talk show will return on Monday, September 18:

Here's a look at the response from the Writers Guild of America East regarding the matter:

The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" is in violation of WGA strike rules. — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) September 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!