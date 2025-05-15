Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: Dimension 20, Dimension 20: Cloudward Ho

Dropout Announces New Dimension 20 Series: Cloudward Ho

Dropout has revealed the next series for Dimension 20, as they had off into the great sky wonder with Cloudward Ho this June

Article Summary Dropout announces new Dimension 20 adventure, Cloudward Ho, debuting June 4, 2025.

The season promises skyships, steampunk elements, and high-flying TTRPG action among the clouds.

Brennan Lee Mulligan leads the original player group into the new airborne world of Gath.

Dimension 20 continues to cement its role as a fan-favorite in actual play tabletop entertainment.

Dropout has revealed the next season for Dimension 20 this week, as they look toward the skies with Cloudward Ho next month. This is the series for people who enjoy skyships and steampunk (especially us gamers who enjoyed titles such as Guns of Icarus), as the original gang of players et off on a new adventure with a new set of characters in the skies with a totally fun and insane adventure among the clouds. This one looks like it's going to be both insane and extra adventurous. We have some added info about the series below as it will debut on the platform on June 4, 2025. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer here.

Dimension 20: Cloudward Ho

Four months after their sold out show at Madison Square Garden, the Intrepid Heroes are sitting back down at the table as they venture off to a fantastical world of machine wonders and perils known as Gath, where they'll join forces and take to the skies in search of the missing Professor Comfrey MacLeod. Dimension 20: Cloudward Ho!'s cast is led by Game Master Brennan Lee Mulligan, and additionally stars Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson and Lou Wilson. Dimension 20 is an integral part of the Dropout content library and a prominent series within the expanding realm of TTRPG actual play shows, which have garnered increasing recognition in recent years from a global audience.

Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!