Dropout Announces New Experimental Comedy Series, Nobody Asked

Dropout has revealed their latest comedy series on the way, as they have revealed a new experimental format with Nobody Asked

Dropout revealed a brand new comedy series is on the way to their subscription platform soon, as they revealed Nobody Asked will launch later this month. This is truly a series that goes a bit off the rails as they have decided to mix comedic premises with actual science to run experiments that no one truly wanted to know but this crew needed to know. It appears that every episode will have one, possibly two, different experiments running throughout the show, in which they try to answer some of the weirdest questions they could come up with.

Some of the questions asked in the trailer (which we have for you above) include, "Is cheese a good deodorant?" and "Can I dye my hair the same color as my skin?" Once the question is asked, the team sits down with actual scientists and theorists to see if those are indeed possible and what the end result would be. The show actually reminds us of the morning educational shows you'd watch on network TV where someone would ask a science question and get the answer through an experiment, which is where we're sure they got the inspiration. Some of them look hilarious, while a few look like they might be dangerous. In any case, it all makes for good entertainment! The show will debut on November 29 on the platform and run every other Friday for a few months.

Nobody Asks, asks, and answers questions you're too embarrassed to say out loud. The new series is set to premiere on November 29th, with episodes dropping every other Friday. In this series, Brian David Gilbert, Oscar Montoya, Ify Nwadiwe, Rekha Shankar, and Ele Woods help answer the need-to-know weird questions that are stuck in your head. With the help of real-life scientists and experts, they're committed to testing out a range of bizarre theories and unhinged experiments.

