Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: DTF St. Louis

DTF St. Louis S01E05 "Amphezyne" Preview: Floyd Asks Clark For a Favor

Plumb and Homer dig into Floyd & Clark's dynamic, and Floyd needs a favor, in tonight's episode of HBO's DTF St. Louis, S01E05: "Amphezyne."

Article Summary Floyd needs a big favor from Clark after a tense confrontation in DTF St. Louis S01E05: Amphezyne.

Plumb and Homer dig deeper into the complicated relationship between Floyd and Clark this episode.

Carol's behavior draws suspicion as the detectives realize the case may be way more than it seems.

DTF St. Louis offers dark twists, sharp writing, and standout performances from a stellar cast.

If there's one thing you have to appreciate about HBO and series creator Steven Conrad's (Patriot) Jason Bateman (Ozark), David Harbour (Stranger Things 5), and Linda Cardellini (Crystal Lake)-starring DTF St. Louis, it has a way of taking your assumptions and twisting them in all sorts of directions. Just look at the series itself: though it has legit funny moments, DTF St. Louis is telling a pretty dark and intense story. That brings us to our preview for S01E05: "Amphezyne" (a very telling title), with Floyd (Harbour) asking Clark (Bateman) for a favor, while Plumb (Joy Sunday) and Homer (Richard Jenkins) dig deeper into what the real deal is between Floyd and Clark. Here's a look at what's ahead tonight, including an overview, episode trailer, and image gallery:

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Episode 5: "Amphezyne" Preview

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Episode 5: "Amphezyne" – After confronting his friend about the affair, Floyd asks Clark for a favor. As the detectives dig deeper into Clark and Floyd's dynamic – and Carol's questionable behavior – Plumb makes it clear to Homer that there is more to the case than what they're seeing on the surface. Written and directed by Steven Conrad.

The limited series focuses on a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-aged malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead. If that isn't enough of a premise to get you to tune in, we're not sure what to tell you at this point. And if the casting of Bateman and Harbour wasn't enough to seal the deal, the limited series also stars Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti. Impressive, right?

HBO's DTF St. Louis is written and directed by showrunner Steven Conrad. Executive producers include Steven Conrad, Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Molly Allen; Bruce Terris; Michael Nelson; Michael Costigan for Bateman's Aggregate Films; KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl; Jennifer Scher for Elephant Pictures; James Lasdun; and MGM Television.

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