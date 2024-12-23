Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: dune: prophecy, HBO, Tabu

Dune: Prophecy Star Tabu on Meeting Expectations, Cast Bonding & More

Tabu (Life of Pi) spoke with Bleeding Cool about making the most of her role as Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy, her co-stars, and more.

Any time you have something as ambitious a franchise as Dune, there are certainly lofty expectations to maintain authenticity. Where some, like Star Wars, opted for elaborate AR walls and soundstages, productions from Denis Villeneuve's Dune films and its prequel spinoff series Dune: Prophecy have opted for more practical sets and on-location in Budapest and Jordan. Based on The Great Schools of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and Frank Herbert's original Dune, Prophecy was developed by Diane Ademu-John and showrunner Alison Schapker that follows the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful social, religious, and political force whose members possess superhuman powers and abilities after undergoing years of intense physical and mental conditioning.

Bollywood star Tabu made her series debut in the premiere episode and returned for episode five in anticipation of the season finale. The Life of Pi star plays Sister Francesca, a powerful Sister, the Emperor's (Mark Strong) former lover, and Constantine's (Josh Heuston) mother, whose return to the palace "strains the balance of power in the capital." Tabu spoke to Bleeding Cool about the chance opportunity to join the series, the responsibility of such a major franchise, and if she's bonded with anyone in the cast.

Dune: Prophecy Star Tabu on Embracing the Major Opportunity to Join a Major Franchise & Her Role as Sister Francesca

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Dune: Prophecy', and how did you get involved?

There's everything to intrigue a person about 'Dune: Prophecy.' The world is intriguing, mystical, magical, and all of that. How did I get involved? I got a call from my agents that Alison [Schapker] was the showrunner, and Anna [Foerster] was directing the show, and that she would like a Zoom meeting with me and love for me to do this part [playing Sister Francesca]. I got a call from them, I read this synopsis, and I was in. It was so easy after reading the character.

Before taking on your role as Sister Francesca, did you read the Herbert novels, or did you just read within the context of your role?

I have seen the films. I knew about the Bene Gesserit and the Sisterhood. I downloaded the book, and when I was filming in Budapest, I went through the book ' Sisterhood [of Dune]', but it was also extensive, so I preferred to stick to the script version, because that's more comprehensible for me, especially as an actor, because I know what I'm supposed to do.

How do you compare a project like this to your previous work? Do you feel greater pressure given the scale of production and or dealing with such an established franchise as 'Dune?'

There is no denying it's a big responsibility. I wouldn't want to see it as pressure, because I know what I'm going to do and supposed to do. I know my character and how she beautifully fits into the story. Of course, you want to be responsible because, like you said, it's such a big franchise. More than that, it was exciting to be part of this because it's for posterity. It's going to go down in history and I'm part of the Bene Gesserit that is so iconic. That represented more of the feeling I had during filming.

How do you describe working on the series with Diane [Ademu-John], Alison, and the creative team?

They were amazing, and I will always say working with them was the best part of doing this in character, franchise, and all of that. After you finish the project, what you are left with is the experience that you had with the people who are doing it, and they were just a brilliant team. Since they are so accomplished, they are mature and know what they are doing. They are at the top of their game, field, and careers. They are excellent human beings, and that is the most important thing. They were amazing; I couldn't have asked for a better team. It's everybody! Not just one or two great people, everybody!

It's such a big ensemble cast. Did you get a chance to bond with any of your castmates during the filming of your scenes or did you just focus on the tasks on hand?

Yes. I bonded with Josh [Heuston], Mark [Strong], Emily [Watson], Jodhi [May], and Travis [Fimmel] sometimes because episodes five and six also are very personal with the scenes and the relationships, right? We were having dinners together and walking from one hotel to another apartment. It was beautiful because Mark, Emily and Jodie and Josh are so lovely.

Did you mentally form a back story with Mark to that rapport audiences might not be aware of to help build your chemistry?

We don't because we don't see Francesca joining before she came into the Imperium. We see her as a young person. What helped me to connect Francesca's story in the flashback was understanding [her and Corrino's] relationship and the benefits that it took to connect to what happened. Constantine (Heuston) is my son, of course, and that was the biggest binding factor for me between Mark and me. That's what made it like behind a family. Mark, Josh, and I were like a unit, so it did not feel difficult. Sitting and talking with Mark and Emily was about movies, acting, and our lives as actors. That is what doesn't translate into your interactions on the screen in front of the camera. Mark's such an amazing person.

All of season one of HBO's Dune: Prophecy is available on Max

