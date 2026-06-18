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The Guild Creator Felicia Day on Reunion Movie, Autonomy, Cast & More

The Guild creator and star Felicia Day discussed developing the 20th anniversary reunion movie, maintaining creative autonomy, and much more.

Article Summary Felicia Day says The Guild reunion movie has been in development since 2025, with Kickstarter key to funding it right.

The Guild cast reconnected during COVID gaming sessions, and a script read-through convinced Day the movie was ready.

Day promises The Guild reunion will honor the original spirit while updating its friendship-and-tech themes for 2026.

Felicia Day rejected Hollywood reboot ideas for The Guild, insisting on creative autonomy and fan-first storytelling.

If there's anyone who knows the struggle of balancing creative autonomy and mainstream acceptance, it's Felicia Day, who hasn't exactly traveled the conventional path in Hollywood. Before building her pop culture empire and brand, helping to make pop culture and gaming more mainstream, she created, wrote, and starred in the web short series The Guild, which focuses on a local gaming group called the "Knights of Good" who met through an MMORPG and their misadventures in real life. The series lasted six seasons, 70 episodes (including three music videos), from 2007 to 2013, and was independently crowdfunded long before Kickstarter, influencing generations of new creatives to make their nerd and geek dreams a reality. To mark The Guild's 20th anniversary, Day (Codex) and co-stars Sandeep Parikh (Zaboo), Jeff Lewis (Vork), Robin Thorsen (Clara), Amy Okuda (Tink), and Vincent Caso (Bladezz) are returning for a reunion film. Day spoke with Bleeding Cool about how long she's been developing the film, how she's kept up with her castmates during the pandemic, and how she's maintained her autonomy in creating the film, as well as whether she's interested in expanding The Guild into a more traditional TV episode-length format.

The Guild Creator and Star Felicia Day on Returning to the Franchise After 13 Years and Early Crowdfunding

BC: How long have you been developing 'The Guild Reunion' movie, and what's been the biggest obstacle?

Day: I have been developing 'The Guild Reunion' movie since early 2025. I kind of set my sights on doing something big for our 20th anniversary, and a reunion movie just felt natural and fun. I was actually at that point, really excited to revisit the characters.

Have you started filming anything at all yet?

No, not at all. We definitely need to get a budget, which is why we're doing the Kickstarter. I've been working on that since January. It's a very big project. We're doing a lot of unique things that people haven't done on the platform before, because I like doing that. The ultimate goal is to do the movie, do it right, and make a big splash, and I am very excited. As we get closer and closer, I get more and more excited to be able to unveil all the stuff we've been working on to everybody.

Have you kept close with the cast this entire time, or did you have to track any of them down?

No, the cast and I have been pretty close, some closer than others. In fact, we drifted apart after the show ended in 2012, but COVID actually got us all back together in a big way. We have a ton of 'Among Us' playthroughs, 'D&D' playthroughs, and 'Fortnite' playthroughs that we did all through COVID. That was probably one of the reasons why I wanted to get the gang back together. We're just exactly how we were, just a little more experienced, and it's just been a delight being even more in touch with them now. We had a read-through of the script in February before I really decided we were definitely doing this, because I wanted to make sure that this was something I was putting my reputation on the line, the show on the line, and I wanted to make sure the movie was great. The minute we got in a room together, it was like old times. We laughed so hard during the readthrough, and I was just so excited to get cameras up and running again, so that's when I decided, "OK, we're doing this. Let's go."

How do you balance updating 'The Guild' for 2026, while retaining the original series spirit when you first got together to do it?

That's a really good point. Gaming has changed a lot. We've all changed a lot as people, and all those things were factors in considering where to go from where we left off. I will say that the minute we announce what the hook of the season is, I think people are going to be extremely excited. I'm not announcing that until our launch date, but I think it'll be a big splash because it's the kind of movie that I would want to see and be in as a nerd in 2026.

Do you want to talk about any themes you'd like to see in the movie itself?

You know, I don't want to give too much away. I will say that to me, the show is all about friendship. It's about how tech brings us together in wonderful ways, and we've seen a lot happen on the internet and in the world about tech bringing maybe not so great things into our lives. We're struggling with that even now, but fundamentally, human nature is about connecting, and that's what I love, and that's where my nostalgia for the show as a fan and a creator is. I certainly would never want to compromise that integrity by violating the spirit of the show, so I promise you I am in charge.

That's one of the reasons why I didn't even bother taking the script out into Hollywood. I did not trust that anyone would get what the fans got from the show. That's been a disconnect my whole creative life, and putting my baby in the hands of people who don't get it, but they see dollar signs or gamers who they don't even necessarily understand, was too irritating for me to go through the process. In fact, the reason why I really wanted to do the movie is that I finally got a call like two or three years ago from a major producer asking about 'The Guild,' and I got really excited because I've been largely ignored in mainstream channels.

Since even the success of the show never convinced anyone to call, I was actually excited until I got on the phone and the person very sweetly said, "I am a huge fan. We'd love to have you explore what this show looks like today with a younger cast." I was like, "I will burn this to the ground before I let you recast me in my own show [laughs]." I've been killed off. Yeah, I've been killed off a bunch of great shows. Those are not my babies. This is for me, and I'm never going to give it up. So that really made me determined to be like, "Hey, we still have worth as characters. We still have worth as actors. We still have worth as human beings, who've lived this life and have this wonderful show to celebrate. I think the fans are there and they're proving that they're going to show up every day."

Given the creative outlet YouTube provides, and since you sort of answered this question already, I was wondering: have you considered, given the film's reception, doing a traditional 30-minute TV series to continue these adventures?

Listen, I always love to plan for disaster and success. Disaster is a hand puppet version of the movie [laughs], and then success to me is certainly not selling anything to Hollywood. Yes, they have amazing facilities, and if there is a partner who comes in and allows the show to get to the places that I know they need to go, of course, I'll partner with them, but my end-all be-all is not to relaunch this in a mainstream way. My end-all be-all is to show the world in a very sort of creatively suppressed environment right now, which is where entertainment is right now.

I want to show the world that there are a lot of ways to make content with back rooms and obsession, proving that you can make big projects in weird ways. I am excited. It's almost as if the potential that 'The Guild' showed in 2007, 2008, 2009, when everybody thought it was going to be the next indie film, indie TV. That potential is actually happening right now, because of big conglomerates owning all the companies, not really making entertainment in a way that's grassroots. This is the moment, and I did not plan this, I promise, but I just feel like. It's exciting to have been in the beginning and now be on a new wave, and I really hope that brings us to cameras and makes it a really funny show that a lot of people will love.

The Guild reunion movie Kickstarter campaign will launch on July 20th, with details on tier offerings for contributors to come. All six seasons are available on YouTube.

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