Dungeons & Dragons: Derek Kolstad Developing Live-Action Series Pitch

Looks like Paramount and Hasbro's filmed entertainment studio eOne is looking to introduce a new mainstream generation to the magic and wonder of Dungeons & Dragons. Following up on earlier reports of a feature film adaptation of the fantasy role-playing with Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984, "Star Trek" franchise), THR is reporting exclusively that Derek Kolstad (John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) has been tapped to write and develop a pitch for a live-action series. With the multimedia studio and global toy company looking to expand the D&D brand, Kolstad is just one of a number of writers who are currently working up projects set in and around the massive universe.

First making the gaming scene in 1974, Dungeons & Dragons would find its popularity grow throughout the '80s and into the '90s before a leveling off. But over the past several years (and especially over the past year when the COVID pandemic meant millions were at home in lockdown), the game has seen a surge in popularity. Online video gameplay, the growing influence of social media, and live-streaming on YouTube and Twitch have all been major factors in the game's new-found popularity. During an October 2020 earnings call to investors, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner announced that 2020 sales saw a huge boost of 20% compared to the previous year. Known for its multisided dice and campaign-controlling Dungeon Master, the imaginary world of Dungeons & Dragons is populated by humans, elves, orcs, and hundreds of other creatures – where players wage war, hunt for treasure, forge alliances, and take part in various campaigns.

Launching the "John Wick" franchise from his original spec script "Scorn," Kolstad's Keanu Reeves-starring films would go on to score huge box office numbers across the globe (and will serve as the basis for a spinoff series, The Continental). In addition, Kolstad is a writer on Marvel Studios' upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (set for a March 2021 debut) and co-created Quibi's Die Hart, which starred Kevin Hart and John Travolta.