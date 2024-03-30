Posted in: ABC, CBS, NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: biden, easter, opinion, trans, transgender, trump

Easter Landed on Transgender Day of Visibility, Not Vice Versa

No, President Biden didn't declare Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility - Easter Sunday landed on Transgender Day of Visibility.

With all of the hate and misinformation being spun on social media, trying to pick a fight with every steaming pile of nonsense that some right-wing crap-slinging politician or tinfoil hat-rocking conspiracy worshipper can sometimes feel like trying to soak up the ocean with a dish sponge. But sometimes, they find a way to offer up some raw, uncut, top-grade stupidity that can be so easily debunked that it begs for attention. Heading into the weekend, rightfully-elected President Joseph Biden issued "A Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility, 2024" to officially note that Sunday, March 31st was officially Trans Visibility Day. First started in 2009 (with Biden offering presidential proclamations recognizing the day since 2021), the day is meant to raise awareness of and celebrate the successes of the transgender community and gender-nonconforming people – and it has been held annually on March 31st. But guess what other holiday is this weekend? Yup, Easter – and I have a feeling you might know where this is going… as you can see from the news coverage of the issue on television and online.

If you assumed that a bunch of right-winging Republicans and the shallow end of the social media cesspool would use this to attack Biden, calling his move an affront to the Christian faith, little baby Jesus, and large, mutant rabbits who give away chocolate, then you would be absolutely right. Except – it's just stupid. Because Trans Visibility Day has been locked in for the final day in March – while Easter's date changes year-to-year based on the calendar. So – if anything – Easter is the one that's squatting on Trans Visibility Day. "As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American," shared White House spokesperson Andrew Bates in a statement from earlier today. "Sadly, it's unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit."

Here's an important except from President Biden's proclamation (and you can check it out in its entirety on the main website):

"Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation. Whether serving their communities or in the military, raising families, or running businesses, they help America thrive. They deserve, and are entitled to, the same rights and freedoms as every other American, including the most fundamental freedom to be their true selves. But extremists are proposing hundreds of hateful laws that target and terrify transgender kids and their families — silencing teachers, banning books, and even threatening parents, doctors, and nurses with prison for helping parents get care for their children."

"These bills attack our most basic American values: the freedom to be yourself, the freedom to make your own healthcare decisions, and even the right to raise your own child. It is no surprise that the bullying and discrimination that transgender Americans face is worsening our Nation's mental health crisis, leading half of transgender youth to consider suicide in the past year. At the same time, an epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, especially women and girls of color, continues to take too many lives. Let me be clear: All of these attacks are un-American and must end. No one should have to be brave just to be themselves."

