Echo Binge-Dropping This January on Disney+, Hulu (OFFICIAL TRAILER)

Set to binge-drop on Disney+ & Hulu on January 10, 2024, here's the trailer for Marvel Studios' Alaqua Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio-starring Echo.

It's time to mark January 10, 2024, down on your calendars – though we have a feeling that the following official trailer, key art poster, and preview images for Marvel Studios' Alaqua Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Echo. The five-episode "Hawkeye" spinoff spotlights Maya Lopez (Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (D'Onofrio) criminal empire -forcing her to confront her own family and legacy. Now, here's where things are a little different – because all five episodes will binge-drop in January 2024 – and will be available on both Disney+ & Hulu (until April 9, 2024, for the latter).

Joining Cox and D'Onofrio for the five-episode streaming series are Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), and Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind). Now, here's a look at the official trailer that was released earlier today:

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin (Blackfeet), Marion Dayre, and Sydney Freeland – with Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin co-executive-producing.

