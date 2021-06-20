Echo: David Mack Endorses Vincent D'Onofrio/Kingpin Series Return

We've said it before but it bears repeating. It's always a good sign for a new series when folks are already buzzing about the series that's going to spin off from you. That appears to be the case with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton)-starring Hawkeye. As talk of Alaqua Cox's deaf and indigenous superhero Maya Lopez aka Echo getting serious series consideration continues to grow, Echo co-creator and renowned artist David Mack is checking in with their thoughts on the latest vibes surrounding the potential project. Rumblings have surfaced that the project's creative team would be looking to have Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock from Netflix's Daredevil series be involved with the project- and with him, they would be looking to bring back Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, too. While not addressing the Cox aspect of it, Mack took to social media o voice his approval for D'Onofrio's return to the role- both for what the actor brought to the role in the past and what the presence of Kingpin would mean for Echo's story.

Wouldn't it be amazing to see [Vincent D'Onofrio] return as #WilsonFisk #Kingpin… & especially in this #ECHO series… ? Looking forward to seeing this character from my stories brought to life… & if #Vincent is in it, that would be next level… & may suggest the origin of #Echo on TV will be connected to #Fisk as in my earliest stories of her in #Daredevil…," Mack wrote in his Instagram post late Saturday (which you can check out in full here). What this would mean for the bigger "multiverse" overall would be interesting. With what Marvel Studios is looking to build, would D'Onofrio be playing an alternate version of Fisk so as to not have to tie into Netflix's now-ended mini MCU?

Previously, reports surfaced that Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) would be getting a Hawkeye spinoff series, with Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen expected to write and executive produce, with a writers' room recently being assembled and Marvel Studios set to produce. Marvel Studios and reps for the Cohens did not respond to requests for official comments. In the comics, Echo would be the first to hold the title of Ronin before the role was passed onto Barton (the same role Renner's Barton played on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame– a costume that Renner was reportedly wearing on set, which the actor shared a teaser image of via Instagram Stories recently).

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.