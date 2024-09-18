Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: ellen degeneres, geeked week

Ellen DeGeneres' Final Stand-Up Special Gets Netflix Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, the comedian's final stand-up special set for Netflix on September 24.

Earlier this month, we learned that comedian and former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was returning to Netflix for Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval – six years after her last stand-up special for the streaming service (2018's Relatable). But this one is a whole lot different, with the upcoming special also marking the final comedy special of her career. Set to hit screens globally on September 24, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval will see the comedian cover a wide range of topics – including the controversy surrounding an internal investigation into allegations of a poor working environment during the run of her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show (which wrapped up its run in May 2022 after nearly two decades on the air). Directed by Joel Gallen (Netflix's Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Paramount+'s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts), here's a look at the official overview for the stand-up special that was released by the streaming service earlier this month – and make sure to check out the official trailer that was released earlier today (waiting for you above).

For the first time in six years, Ellen DeGeneres returns to the stage in her new comedy special Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval. In the final comedy special of her historic career, Ellen gets personal and reveals what she's been doing since being "kicked out of show business." From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand-name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings laughs through life's most real and absurd realities.

"To answer the questions everyone is asking me — Yes, I'm going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life," DeGeneres said in a statement when the special was first announced – referencing actor Portia de Rossi (who is married to the comedian) at the end. DeGeneres returned to the stage earlier this year for her stand-up comedy tour, "Ellen's Last Stand…Up Tour," where the comedian also addressed the controversy and the reactions she received. DeGeneres and De Rossi are set to produce the special, along with Ben Winston and Fulwell 73 Productions.

