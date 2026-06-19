Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: masters of the universe, masters of the universe: tales from eternia

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia Ep. 1: He-Man's True Power

Check out the first episode of Mattel Studios' Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, S01E01: "He-Man's Secret Power!"

Article Summary Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia premieres on June 19 with the first of 20 weekly four-minute episodes on YouTube.

Episode 1, "He-Man's Secret Power!," follows Prince Adam learning leadership takes more than strength and a sword.

Mattel Studios and Snipple Animation launch a fast-paced Masters of the Universe reboot for a new generation of fans.

Watch the first Tales from Eternia chapter now as He-Man and Eternia begin a new animated adventure on YouTube.

The word came down earlier this week that Mattel Studios' Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, a new 2D animated series, would launch on the Mattel Adventures YouTube channel on June 19th. Well, guess what today is? That's right, and we have the first of the 20 four-minute episodes, set to release weekly through November 20th. S01E01: "He-Man's Secret Power!" sees Prince Adam learning that there's much more to being a leader than being He-Man and having a sword.

Produced by Mattel Studios in partnership with animation studio Snipple Animation, the series introduces a new generation of young fans to the iconic world of Masters of the Universe through fast-paced, action-packed mini-adventures. "Tales from Eternia" is set to deliver high-stakes clashes between He-Man, Skeletor, and Eternia's iconic heroes and villains, bringing the timeless conflict between good and evil to life for today's audiences. The voice cast for the series includes Aidan Reimer as He-Man, Jonah Hundert as Skeletor, Olivia Sgambelluri as Teela, and Tiffany Smith as Evil-Lyn. Now, here's a look at the first chapter, S01E01: "He-Man's Secret Power!":

In the toy industry publication The Toy Book, "Licensing & Entertainment" was the theme, with the current MOTU feature film and its global marketing getting a spotlight. During the conversation with Mattel's Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President, Action Figures, Preschool & In-Licensing, it was noted that, "Mattel is investing in content designed to keep kids' attention. New Masters of the Universe animation debuts on YouTube this summer, part of a multiyear MOTU roadmap." That brings us to writer/director Matthew Brown, who took to Instagram to offer a little more insight on the project. "At last I can can speak about what I've been working on for the last 6 months: a new animated re-boot of The Masters of the Universe for Mattel. Launches June 10th exclusively on YouTube," Brown wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which also included the "Masters of the Universe" logo. Over on Brown's LinkedIn, there is a listing for "Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia (Mattel)," with Brown listing it as a 20-episode "re-boot of the classic 80's animated show for Mattel."

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia is executive produced and showrun by Mike Roberts (Hot Wheels Let's Race, Final Space, TripTank, BoJack Horseman).

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