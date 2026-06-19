Posted in: Games, Retro Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Code Mystics, Ninja Master's

SNK To Release Ninja Master's For The First Time on Steam

SNK is bringing another classic fighting game to Steam as they are bringing back the 1996 title Ninja Master's to the platform

Article Summary SNK is releasing Ninja Master's on Steam for the first time, bringing the 1996 NEOGEO fighter to PC players.

Ninja Master's Steam edition adds rollback netcode, 9-player lobbies, and tournament formats for online play.

The classic fighter keeps its arcade feel while adding Practice Mode, Time Attack, achievements, and Gallery Mode.

Ninja Master's features 12 playable characters and weapon-based combat set in the war-torn world of Zipangu.

SNK is bringing back another NEOGEO classic to Steam, as they have decided to restore the 1996 classic fighting title, Ninja Master's. Yes, with the apostrophe, because the full name of the game is actually Ninja Master's Scrolls of the Supreme Ninja Arts, but no one is calling it that. As you might suspect, this updated version of the title includes rollback netcod, a new Practice Mode with speed adjustment for combo training, and a Time Attack Mode for those who love precision. You'll also see new online lobbies support up to nine players, with Tournament Mode offering Single Elimination, Double Elimination, and League formats. The game has no release date yet, but we assume it will be out sometime this year. For now, enjoy the trailer and details here.

Ninja Master's Arrives On Steam For The First Time Ever

The 1996 NEOGEO fighting game Ninja Master's, beloved for its serious tone and innovative mechanics, is coming to Steam—now featuring online battles with rollback netcode! Preserving the original's graphics, controls, and arcade feel, this modern release adds several quality-of-life features, including smooth online matches, a fully equipped Practice Mode, and more. Switch between armed and unarmed combat in an instant for high-speed, tactical battles unlike anything else!

12 Unique Characters, Including Bosses

A cast of 12 warriors gathers in the war-torn realm of Zipangu, a land trapped in 300 years of chaos. Join Sasuke, burdened by destiny, his friend (and rival) Kamui, the elegant kunoichi Kasumi, martial artist Natsume, and many more as they rise to challenge the tyrant Nobunaga. Face powerful foes, master unique styles, and carve your legend in this feudal fantasy!

Rollback Netcode For Smooth Online Battles Worldwide

This version of the game has fully implemented rollback netcode, enabling stable, responsive online play. Jump into 9-player lobbies, queue up with Practice Mode standby, and toggle hidden characters with ease! Tournament mode lets you choose from single elimination, double elimination, and round robin! Face skilled opponents from all over the world and test your mastery!

Additional Features To Deepen Your Experience

For solo players, the new Practice Mode offers a range of training tools, including speed adjustment for combo practice—perfect for sharpening your skills before entering Time Attack Mode. Dive deeper into the game's world with a Gallery Mode featuring character artwork and rare design materials, as well as achievements with unique icons. This Steam release offers the most complete way to experience Ninja Master's!

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