Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cbs, Elsbeth, Grotesquerie, interview, Micaela Diamond, Michelle King, Robert King

Elsbeth/Grotesquerie: Micaela Diamond's "Two Different Murder Worlds"

Micaela Diamond (Grotesquerie) discussed portraying Detective Edwards in CBS's Elsbeth and working in "two different murder worlds."

It takes a unique talent to tackle something as naturally serious as a police procedural into two dramatically different genres, from layered supernatural murder-mystery with FX's Grotesquerie to comedy-drama with CBS's Elsbeth, a spinoff from Robert King and Michelle King's The Good franchise. Micaela Diamond is that kind of unique talent. Starring Carrie Preston, who reprises her role as Elsbeth Tascioni, Elsbeth follows the unconventional attorney who ends up working as a de factor detective in this "howcatchem" mystery show rather than "whodunit." While promoting her work on Grotesquerie, Diamond spoke to Bleeding Cool about her involvement in season two, working with the Kings and Preston, playing Detective Edwards, a dramatically different role from her intuitive and inquisitive Sister Megan on Grotesquerie.

Elsbeth Star Micaela Diamond on Working with Preston and the Kings

Bleeding Cool: What's it like being in "The Good Wife"/"The Good Place" universe in the CBS series 'Elsbeth' playing Detective Edwards and working with the Kings?

I love them so much. I'm doing a few more episodes this [second] season. I adore them. I love Carrie Preston, who's an incredible number one on a show to have. We get along like gangbusters. We enjoy each other's company, so any time [Robert and Michelle King] are like, "Do you want to do an episode?" I'm sure I'll go back, but it's fun. I'm in two different murder worlds, one a lot lighter than the other, but I love being part of both. They feel separate; one's on the New York coast, and one's in L.A.

New episodes of Elsbeth, which also stars Carra Patterson and Wendell Pierce, air on Thursdays on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+. The season finale of Grotesquerie airs Wednesday on FX and is available to stream on Hulu.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!