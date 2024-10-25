Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: Grotesquerie, ryan murphy

Who Is Grotesquerie? Season Finale Trailer Asks Key Question (VIDEO)

Check out FX's season finale trailer for Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Niecy Nash-Betts and Micaela Diamond-starring Grotesquerie.

Did you get all of the answers you wanted in this week's final two chapters of Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Micaela Diamond (Elsbeth), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Lesley Manville (The Crown), and Travis Kelce-starring Grotesquerie before next week's season finale? We were impressed with how the meaning behind everyone and everything was able to map out in terms of what they represented in Lois's (Nash-Betts) life. And yet…. right? It's not just us. Something still feels very much off, from Lois being referred to as a "prophet" to the murders that occurred in her dreams happening after she woke up. Even the way that Lois "handled" the situation involving Megan (Diamond) and her abusive boyfriend vibed… differently. With all of those doubts and second-guessing in play, we have a look at the official trailer for the season finale (directed by Alexis Martin Woodall and written by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken) waiting for you below…

Grotesquerie: Ryan Murphy on Game-Changing Episode 7

"The thing I think that we were really interested in talking about was how the world we're living in really is a horror show. We were very interested in writing about existential dread and calamitous things that are going around that I think everybody feels helpless about right now. So that's really what it started off as. I've never done anything like this, where we wrote these episodes just to see what it was like. I'd never just done anything quote-unquote 'on spec,'" Murphy explained, sharing with Deadline Hollywood where the genesis for the series' themes and messaging came from.

Murphy continued, "When I finished them with Robbie [Baitz] and Joe [Baken], I called up John, and I said, 'I've never done this for you in our entire working relationship of 21 years, but I wrote something, and I finished almost an entire season — nine of 10 —, and I'm sending them all to you.' He was like, 'Oh, okay, yes, please.' So he got through like the first three or four, and we had a talk. I'm like, 'No no. Keep going. Keep going.' So after seven, John called me and was really excited, just because it was such a big swing idea to create something like that. So that's how it all came about…to write about global warming, women's reproductive rights, several things that are upsetting and dangerous right now. As an artist, that was what I was interested in writing about, and trying to put them in a genre or a different kind of horror than I've ever done before."

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Red, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce as Ed "Eddie" Lachlan.

