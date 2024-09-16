Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris, season 5

Emily in Paris: Lily Collins Confirms Series Returning for Season 5

On ABC's Good Morning America, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins confirmed that the Netflix series would be returning for Season 5.

Though Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) might still have a lot more invested in Rome, her hit Netflix series Emily in Paris won't be changing its name anytime soon – even when it returns for its recently announced fifth season. Collins confirmed the news this morning on ABC's Good Morning America – and she's already shared that she's interested to see where things end up going with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time,' she shared with Tudum. "I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that's going to continue to play out next season," series creator Darren Star added about the duo.

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they're forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of.

Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper in Netflix's Emily in Paris, with Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Bravo as Gabriel, Razat as Camille, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie. Guest stars for the fourth season included Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Rupert Everett as Giorgio Barbieri, Anna Galiena as Antonia Muratori, and Raoul Bova as Giancarlo.

