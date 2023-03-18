Essex County: Jeff Lemire Shares Character Profile Key Art Posters Hitting CBC/CBC Gem on March 19th, Jeff Lemire shared character profile posters for the series adaptation of his graphic novel Essex County.

With less than a day to go until the CBC's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's (Sweet Tooth, Black Hammer, Secret Path) graphic novel Essex County hits screens (as well as on CBC Gem), we have a much more personalized preview for the upcoming limited series. Spotlighting the intertwining lives of two families living in a rural community by exploring how loss, betrayal, and trauma can impact generations and how redemption can be found through human connection, Essex County is offering personalized looks at some of the series' main players: Molly Parker (Anne), Stephen McHattie (Lou), Finlay Wojtak-Hissong (Lester), and Kevin Durand (Jimmy).

And here's a look at Lemire's tweet sharing the character profile key art posters:

CBC's Essex County is written by Lemire and Eilis Kirwan (The Whistleblower; Nurses) and directed by Emmy-winner Andrew Cividino (Schitt's Creek, Sleeping Giant). CBC and CBC Gem will premiere the series on March 19th, with a U.S. release set to come. Here's a look at the newest teaser, followed by a look back at the official trailer & series overview:

Despite the appearance of a close-knit community, many of the Essex County residents are isolated and lonely. Eleven-year-old Lester (Wojtak-Hissong) has moved in with his uncle Ken (Brian J. Smith) after the death of his mother. Ken, a stoic farmer, must contend with his own grief and fears while raising Lester, even as Lester looks for a father in Jimmy (Durand) – a man who can barely take care of himself. Anne (Parker) is a nurse and mother who, after a lifetime of caring for others, finds herself at a crossroads when her daughter leaves for university. When Anne takes over the care of her estranged uncle, Lou (McHattie), who is suffering from worsening dementia and the ghosts of his past, she begins to unearth family secrets. Through Lou and Lester, the viewer enters a world of magic realism – Lou's present begins to merge with his past, and he literally haunts his own memories; Lester escapes into his imaginary world as he struggles to overcome his crushing grief.