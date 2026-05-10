Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria: Our S03E05: "This Little Piggy" Preview: Things Take a Turn

Storylines entwine in various ways in tonight's episode of HBO's Zendaya-starring Euphoria, S03E05: "This Little Piggy" - here's a look!

And just like that, social media is back to obsessing over HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow-starring Euphoria. Heading into tonight's episode, here's what's been going down. Cassie ditches Nate to team up with Maddy to become the next social media sensation. Nate went further off the deep end – this time, in public. Things got very uncomfortable between Lexi and Jules, and that didn't exactly make things better for Lexi at work, either. Oh, and did we mention that Rue is now a DEA mole who could end up being the one who sparks a war between Laurie and Alamo – the same Laurie who ordered a hit on Alamo's club? With that in mind, we have a look at what's ahead tonight with S03E05: "This Little Piggy" (which doesn't bode well for Nate):

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 5: "This Little Piggy" Preview

Euphoria S03E05: "This Little Piggy" – A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Here's a look at the image gallery and trailer for tonight's episode, a behind-the-scenes look at the fourth episode and the show's sense of style, and a recap of the first two seasons (in case you need a little reminder:

A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Returning for the third season are Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Returning guest stars include Colman Domingo, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, and Marsha Gambles.

The lineup of guest stars this season includes Sharon Stone, ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker.

Created, written, directed, and executive-produced by Sam Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is executive-produced by Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon. The series is based on the Israeli series from HOT, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

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