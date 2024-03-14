Posted in: TV | Tagged: ben browder, brian henson, farscape, FAST channel, Gigi Edgley, Rockne S. O’Bannon, science fiction, Shout TV, Shout! Factory, streaming

Farscape 25th Anniversary Gets Shout! TV Marathon With Series Stars

SciFi series Farscape celebrates its 25th Anniversary with a Marathon on Shout! TV on March 19th with stars Ben Browder and Gigi Edgley

Article Summary Farscape celebrates 25 years with a Shout! TV marathon on March 19th.

Anniversary event includes new interviews with stars Ben Browder and Gigi Edgley.

Exclusive Farscape channel content features trivia and production memories.

Complete series available on Shout! Factory TV and special Blu-ray edition.

Shout! TV is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the cult-classic television series Farscape in style with with a marathon airing on March 19 on Shout! TV and the 24/7 Farscape channel beginning at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET. The marathon will feature an exclusive introduction from executive producer Brian Henson and include all-new interview segments with Farscape stars Ben Browder (John Crichton) and Gigi Edgley (Chiana). The marathon will air classic and fan-favorite episodes of the series curated by Ben Browder and Gigi Edgley. Shout! TV will also introduce new commercial break interstitials to the Farscape channel in celebration of the anniversary, including trivia, production memories, and more featuring Ben Browder and Gigi Edgley. Hey, James Gunn is a fan!

Farscape follows astronaut John Crichton as a freak accident during an experimental space mission catapults him across a thousand galaxies to an alien battlefield. Suddenly, he's trapped among alien creatures wielding deadly technology – a battle that 20th-century sci-fi pop culture never prepared him for. Hunted by a merciless military race, Crichton begins his quest for home from a galaxy far, far away…

A fusion of live-action, state-of-the-art puppetry, prosthetics, and CGI, Farscape features mind-boggling alien lifeforms, dazzling special effects, edge-of-your-seat thrills, irreverent humor, and unforgettable characters brought to life by the creative minds at Jim Henson's Creature Shop™.The critically-acclaimed sci-fi adventure series garnered several awards and has become a cult classic across the globe. Fans can watch the entire series, including the Emmy-nominated miniseries Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars, on-demand on Shout! Factory TV and streaming 24/7 on the Farscape FAST channel.

The marathon will air on Shout! TV and the Farscape channel on March 19 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET. The stream can be viewed on Farscape.TV, the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Channels, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Roku Premium Subscriptions, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, LG, Fubo, Stremium, TCL, Tubi, Vizio, and XUMO.Also available from Shout! is Farscape: The Complete Series (25th Anniversary Edition) Blu-ray collection. The 22-disc set includes all 88 episodes from the show's 4 seasons, the 2-episode miniseries Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars, and new interviews with executive producer Brian Henson and series creator/executive producer Rockne S. O'Bannon.

