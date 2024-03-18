Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: euphoria, HBO, max, season 3, Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria S03: Sydney Sweeney Offers Filming Update, Teases Changes

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney expects to start filming Season 3 within two months, teasing that the third season will see some changes.

It looks like the production wheels are slowly starting to turn when it comes to the third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria. We learned from HBO & Max Content CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys that he had read some of the season's scripts – three, at that point: "Sam [Levinson] is an incredibly talented writer; he's got a lot in store for these characters, and I'm excited." Not long after, Sydney Sweeney (Immaculate) dropped a ten-ton hint to Josh Horowitz at SXSW that filming on the new season was next up on her schedule. Earlier today, British GQ dropped an interview with Sweeney that saw the actress offering more details regarding a filming start timeline, teasing what sounds like a quite different third season as compared to the previous two, and addressing the possibility of a fourth season.

With the actress narrowing down the window to when filming would start to within the next two months, Sweeney shared that Season 3 will see a change for the award-winning series – adding that people will be really amazed with what season three becomes." For Sweeney, that's a good thing in that it will creatively break from the molds of the first two seasons. "I think that's good because seasons one and two were so different," she explained. Though making it clear that she has no idea one way or another if a fourth season is being planned, Sweeney says she would consider returning. "I think that if there's more story to tell with Cassie, then, yes, because I do love that role, and I love the community, but it's whatever does the story justice."

Euphoria: Colman Domingo Defends Levinson: "Advocate for His Actors"

Colman Domingo – who plays Rue's (Zendaya) sponsor, Ali – previously discussed the award-winning HBO series and addressed whether Levinson's creative process & filming schedule were hurting the set during a late November 2023 interview with The Independent in support of his Netflix film Rustin. "No. Not one bit. I'm not gonna invalidate [anyone's] experience. But working in television is long hours. Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task or have that same work ethic," Domingo responded when asked if he's experienced the kind of on-set difficulties that others have claimed.

Domingo continued, "I've been in this business for 32 years. I know what hard work is. So when I heard those 'reports' [signals air quotes], I thought, 'where is this coming from? That's just a normal work day.' Be a professional." And Domingo's praise extends to Levinson himself, with the actor adding, "There's no one that's going to mistreat you on the set of 'Euphoria.' Sam Levinson is joyful and collaborative and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors." Now here's a look back at the tweet from the HBO series' official account from August 2022 (almost a lifetime ago, it feels at this point), confirming at the time that Zendaya would be spending some time behind the camera during the upcoming season:

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya were Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT.

