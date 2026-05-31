Posted in: Current News, Pop Culture, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Clash in Italy

WWE Clash in Italy Viewing Guide/Preview: Matches, Pre-Show & More!

With the pre-show live and the big event kicking off at 2 pm ET TODAY, here's everything you need to know to check out WWE Clash in Italy.

Article Summary WWE Clash in Italy starts today at 2 pm ET from Turin, with the pre-show live on YouTube and ESPN plus a post-show planned.

Find out where to watch WWE Clash in Italy, with ESPN Unlimited in the U.S., Netflix internationally, and ESPN hour one.

The WWE Clash in Italy card features Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther, and Ripley vs. Cargill.

Get quick WWE Clash in Italy match previews, including Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi.

Kicking off today at 2 pm ET from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, we've got a rundown on everything you need to know to check out WWE Clash in Italy. First up, if you're reading this, you might want to check out the pre-show, which is running live on YouTube (we have it waiting for you above) and ESPN. In addition, the WWE has a post-show tentatively scheduled for 5 pm ET (we have it waiting for you below). As for the event itself, we're talking about a card that includes Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, Sol Ruca, Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi, and many more (like the folks who end up interfering in the matches). We've got a look at how you can check out all of the action, a rundown of today's card, our thoughts on each of the matches, and more. In addition, we've thrown in some cool extras along the way (like the cold open for WWE Clash in Italy).

Where Can I Watch WWE Clash in Italy? WWE Clash in Italy exclusively livestreams on ESPN Unlimited. Though the service doesn't offer a free trial, you might want to check out ESPN Unlimited via free-trial offers from DirecTV, Fubo, or Hulu + Live TV. On the global front, today's big event will also stream live on Netflix for international viewers (which means some of you might be putting VPN to good use). In addition, ESPN will simulcast the first hour of the event.

What Are the Matches for WWE Clash in Italy? Here's a rundown of the card as of this writing:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu — World Heavyweight Championship Tribal Combat Match

(c) vs. — World Heavyweight Championship Tribal Combat Match Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther — Undisputed WWE Championship Match

(c) vs. — Undisputed WWE Championship Match Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill — WWE Women's Championship Match

(c) vs. — WWE Women's Championship Match Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca — WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match

(c) vs. — WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi — Singles Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu — World Heavyweight Championship Tribal Combat Match: Reigns has already claimed wins over Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat – and he's going to make it three-for-three. Should he? Nope, but I would rather see Fatu with the belt: it would change the entire vibe. But the bigger question about this match is if it will happen at all. At the time of this writing, reports indicated that Fatu was injured during a house show in London, and there was some uncertainty about his medical clearance for today. If Fatu loses, you can't have it be a clean pin – it would kill his momentum. On the other hand, having Reigns get some help in retaining is starting to get a little old – and something that should be addressed now before it becomes a permanent asterisk next to his title run history.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther — Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Otherwise known as "The Battle of the Bland," I should care more about this match. It looks great on paper. And yet, I don't. Rhodes's embattled good-guy shtick has gotten old for me: he's long overdue for a heel turn in a very serious way. As for Gunther, I've never looked at him the same way after John Cena smiled while getting choked out by him. I know that's fair to Gunther because he had nothing to do with it, but it was one of those pulling-back-the-curtain moments that's stuck with me. In a perfect world, Rhodes and Guther would choke each other out for a double submission, with Rhodes retaining.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill — WWE Women's Championship Match: As much as I love the screen time that B-Fab, Michin, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss have been getting in all of this, I kinda wish this was more focused on Ripley vs. Cargill. "The Unstoppable Force" is taking on "The Immovable Object," to go with the cliche metaphor. That said, there are also some interesting long-term storyline possibilities in play here. I wouldn't mind seeing Bliss cost Ripley the title, and then Ripley has to take on a version of Bliss that's a version of her run with the late, great Bray Wyatt.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca — WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: I'm not completely sold on Ruca overall – but that has more to do with not being familiar enough yet with what she has to offer. If anyone could help give her a strong spotlight, it's Lynch – and that's what I see happening here. This is one of those instances where Ruca getting a chance to shine far outweighs getting the win, and I don't think that a solid pin by Lynch would hurt her momentum in any way.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi — Singles Match: Yeah, this is an easy one. Not only do I want Femi to get the win over Lesnar, but I also want him to become a "Heyman Guy" in the process. Seriously, having Heyman be the mouthpiece to someone who's already crafting some impressive mic skills would be a fun combination. And who wouldn't want to see Paul Heyman managing Femi when he goes after Reigns's title? That's got "WrestleMania" headliner written all over it.

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