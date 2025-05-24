Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria Season 3 Is "Unhinged": Sydney Sweeney Talks Cassie & More

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney dropped a few teases about the upcoming "unhinged" Season 3 and what attracts her to playing Cassie.

A little more than three months after the word went out that production on the third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria was getting underway, Sydney Sweeney is dropping a few hints to what viewers can expect from Cassie when she returns. Speaking with Empire during a break from filming, Sweeney shared what attracts her to Cassie and how she asked Levinson to dial up Cassie's "crazy" for the upcoming season. "I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear. She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She's flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It's so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is," Sweeney shared. "Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I'll read something, then I'll call him, and I'm like, 'Let's go crazier.' And he's like, 'I'm all in.' And this season is unhinged."

Having taken on the role at a young age, only to find herself in the media spotlight, Sweeny shared how Cassie changed her life – and how being hated for the right reasons isn't a bad thing in terms of playing Cassie. "It definitely changed my life, yeah. I think that with the amount of access, with social media, and how much content gets put out there of Cassie… People do have a hard time separating actors from their characters, and especially someone like Cassie, where she is hated and she's loved, but she's definitely a complicated character," she explained. "And so I think that that could confuse people, for sure. But if they're hating me for decisions that my character is making, then I'm playing the character correctly."

Euphoria Season 3: Who's Returning? Who's Joining?

Who's Returning? Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Colman Domingo returns as a guest star, with Dominic Fike also returning.

Any New Series Regulars? Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost, The Union) and Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, The Bikeriders, Eden)

Any New Guest Stars? Musical artist Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch (Love Hurts, Bottoms, Thursday Night Football), Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love, Judas and The Black Messiah, Barry), Kadeem Hardison (Criminal, The Chi, A Different World), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta, Killer Book Club, A League of Their Own), James Landry Hébert (1883, Horizon, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl, Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror), and Sharon Stone (Casino, Ratched). Asante Blackk (This Is Us, When They See Us) has been tapped for a major recurring role, reportedly as Kidd, a runner for a ruthless kingpin reportedly played by Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Any Returning Crew? Emmy winner Julio C. Perez IV returns as supervising editor and co-producer. Emmy winner Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes. Emmy winner Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head. Emmy winner Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer. Emmy-nominated Kim Kimble returns as hair department head.

Any New Crew? Oscar winner Colleen Atwood joins as a co-producer. CDG Awards winner Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer. ADG Awards winner Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

HBO today announced the returning main cast and new cast starring in season three of the Emmy®-winning drama series Euphoria, as well as new and returning key crew members. Euphoria is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, stars Emmy winner Zendaya,… — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) February 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!