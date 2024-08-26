Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: chris rock, Everybody Still Hates Chris

Everybody Still Hates Chris Set for Comedy Central in September

Arriving September 25th, here's an official image and overview of Comedy Central series star/EP Chris Rock's Everybody Still Hates Chris.

Comedy Central and series star and executive producer Chris Rock will be rolling out their animated reimagined take on the beloved sitcom next month, with Everybody Still Hates Chris set to premiere on Wednesday, September 25 at 10 pm ET/PT. To celebrate the data announcement, we're getting a look at an official image from the animated series as well as a series overview offering some additional intel on what viewers can expect.

Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Chris Rock ("Rustin," "Fargo") as "Adult Chris," narrating stories inspired by his experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s. Terry Crews ("America's Got Talent", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") will voice "Julius," Chris' father who is a gentle giant with a relentless work ethic, and tightwad approach to life. He grew up dirt poor, so he knows the cost of everything down to the penny. He works two jobs to support the family, and on his days off, he takes on a third job. Tichina Arnold ("The Neighborhood") will voice "Rochelle," Chris' mother who is smart, strong-willed, and has a nurturing spirit, but she can also be hot-headed, especially when it comes to her kids. She tolerates zero nonsense, so she quits more jobs in a month than most people do in a lifetime.

The animated series features Tim Johnson Jr. (Saturdays) as Young Chris, a nerd who wants to be cool – but he's outshined by his younger brother, tortured by his little sister, and foiled by his cheapskate dad, and Ozioma Akagha (Delilah) as Tonya, Chris' feisty baby sister, with the face of an angel and the heart of a demon, who gets along with her middle brother Drew but leaps at any chance to get Chris in trouble In addition, Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Danger Force) voices Drew, the golden child of the family who is the epitome of Black Excellence: handsome, athletic, a ladies man, taller and cooler than his older brother Chris and Gunnar Sizemore (Kung Fu Panda) voices Greg, Chris's only friend at school who is girl-obsessed, status-conscious, and raised by a single dad.

Produced by CBS Studios and Chris Rock Enterprises, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Comedy Central's Everybody Still Hates Chris is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm. Alongside Chris Rock of Chris Rock Enterprises, showrunner Sanjay Shah (Central Park), Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will executive produce. Titmouse (Big Mouth) serves as the animation studio for the series, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina serving as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of the Comedy Central footprint).

