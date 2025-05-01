Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

Everybody's Live Season Finale: John Mulaney vs. 3 14-Year-Old Boys?!?

John Mulaney. Three 14-year-old boys. The fight no one saw coming. But it's set for the season finale of Everybody's Live with John Mulaney.

Normally, we don't get the opportunity to promote what's going on over at Netflix and John Mulaney's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, but this is something special. Because this is where things are at now and this is what we are as a society, there has been a ton of social media chatter regarding whether or not 100 men could beat a gorilla. Apparently, that very topic was being discussed in the writers' room before evolving (devolving?) into a debate over whether or not three 14-year-old boys could beat Mulaney in a fight. Well, guess what's going down during the season finale on May 28th?

Under the banner of "Teen Night," many teen-related issues will be discussed, and Mulaney will fight three 14-year-old boys. Seriously, at least as of right now. In the clip below, Mulaney makes it clear that it will be a legit fight, adding that they've been in contact with Netflix's legal department and everything is good to go (so far). In fact, there's even an email address for any parents or legal guardians who want their kid considered for the fight. Seriously. May 28th can't get here soon enough…

Previously, the lineup of guests included Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, Cypress Hill, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, Kim Deal, Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, and Mannequin Pussy.

In addition, Mulaney has welcomed Wanda Sykes, John Waters, Stavros Halkias, Supreme Court Lawyer Neal Katyal, Daniel Hope with New Century Chamber Orchestra, Bill Hader, Chelsea Peretti, Johnny Knoxville, Human Resources Executive & Employee Coach Catie Maillard, Bartees Strange, Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edebiri, Rita Moreno, Paleontologist Dr. Luis Chiappe, METZ, Molly Shannon, Marc Maron, Ronny Chieng, anesthesiologist Dr. Emily Methangkool, and Maggie Rogers & John Cale.

The live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

The actor and comedian hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

