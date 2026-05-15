Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: ford, PUBG

PUBG Mobile Launches New Collaboration With Ford

PUBG Mobile has revealed its latest collaboration with Ford, adding the Ford Mustang GTD and the Ford F-150 Raptor R; players can unlock Ford-themed customizations and drive the new vehicles in-game.

Article Summary PUBG Mobile teams with Ford, adding the Mustang GTD and F-150 Raptor R as drivable vehicles through July 7.

The Ford Mustang GTD brings track-focused speed and racing-inspired style, with Spirit of America and Verdant Legend.

The Ford F-150 Raptor R delivers off-road power, control, and rugged handling in Ruby Red and Orange Flame.

PUBG Mobile players can unlock Ford-themed upgrades, a parachute, an ornament, and milestone rewards.

Krafton has launched a brand-new car collaboration in PUBG Mobile, as everyone's about to get Ford tough with a new set of vehicles. Starting todaya nd running all the way until July 7, players will have access to two specific cars in the game, as they have added the Ford Mustang GTD, designed to be a track-focused performance car, as well as the Ford F-150 Raptor R, designed to be the monster truck version of the vehicle that will give you strength, speed, and better handling. We have the details below as both cars are in the game right now.

PUBG Mobile Gets Ford Tough In The Latest Car Collaboration

As part of the collaboration, players can experience the Ford Mustang GTD, a track-focused performance car shaped by Ford's racing pedigree and engineering excellence. Available in bold colorways, including Spirit of America and Verdant Legend, the Mustang GTD combines distinctive design with responsive performance.

Players can also take control of a monster truck version of Ford's flagship high-performance off-road truck, the Ford F-150 Raptor R. Engineered for strength, speed, and control, the Ford F-150 Raptor R allows players to tackle unpredictable terrain head-on. Available in Ruby Red and Orange Flame colorways, the Raptor R brings a more rugged, capability-driven feel to the in-game experience, designed for players who favor power and versatility.

Alongside the vehicles, players can also unlock a range of Ford-inspired customization items, including performance-focused upgrades such as the Mustang GTD front splitter and spoiler, as well as the F-150 Raptor R front bumper and light bar. Additional themed items, including the Ford Parachute and Ford Ornament, add new layers of personalization, with exclusive rewards, including the Ford Collection Milestone, earned by collecting all Ford-themed items. Built around Ford's spirit of freedom and performance, the collaboration brings a new layer of authenticity and customization to PUBG Mobile, giving players more ways to express their style behind the wheel.

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