Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

New Spawn Wings of Redemption Figure Arrives from McFarlane Toys

Return to the battle between heaven and hell with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new set of Spawn action figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils the Spawn Wings of Redemption figure, giving Al Simmons a mythic, angelic new look.

The 7-inch Spawn figure features sculpted wings, 22 points of articulation, a display base, and collectible art card.

Spawn’s Universe expands with a design that leans into heaven-versus-hell symbolism beyond the classic street-level antihero.

Pre-orders for Spawn Wings of Redemption are live now for $29.99, with a signed edition at $39.99 and June 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys expands its Spawn's Universe collection once again with the Spawn: Wings of Redemption figure. This new 7" scale figure captures a more angelic appearance of Al Simmons that leans heavily into the franchise's more spiritual and symbolic imagery. Rather than being just a grounded street-level antihero, this version of Spawn steps into mythic territory, caught between divine judgment and demonic corruption.

This new Spawn's Universe figure features iconic elements of Image Comics' Spawn but is upgraded with sculpted angel wings, giving him a more dramatic appearance than previous releases. No accessories are included with this figure, but it will come with a display base and a collectible art card. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store at $29.99 with a June 2026 release. Spawn fans can even enhance their figure by purchasing an autographed version for $39.99.

McFarlane Toys – Spawn Wings of Redemption

"Spawn is led to a former church, now an archive of Hellspawn memorabilia. There, Cog tells Spawn of his own life as a Hellspawn, and how he may break his curse. Meanwhile, detectives Burke and Twitch go looking for Spawn. After finding no sign of Spawn in the alleys, the two are confronted by a stranger. Also, Bobby is in despair, practically at rock bottom. After taking a bottle from a murdered drunk, he asks Heaven's forgiveness."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Features large wings and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Featured in themed window boxed packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys figures

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