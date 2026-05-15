Posted in: Pop Culture, SEGA | Tagged: SEGA Dreamcast, Sega Genesis, The Branch

The Branch Teams With SEGA For New Gaming Chair Collection

The Branch has teamed up with SEGA to create a new line of gaming chairs, each themed around different aspects of the company.

Article Summary Branch and SEGA have launched a new gaming chair collection with Sonic the Hedgehog, Genesis, and Dreamcast designs.

Each SEGA gaming chair is built on Branch’s Ergonomic Chair Pro with 14 adjustments, lumbar support, and synchro-tilt.

The Sonic chair features bold blue styling, checkered accents, red-and-gold details, and Sonic-branded caster wheels.

SEGA’s Genesis and Dreamcast chairs add console-inspired finishes, premium materials, and prices from $569 to $629.

The Branch has teamed up with SEGA to create a new line of gaming chairs, all of which are themed around different aspects of the company. As you can see here, they have created three specific designs, one focused on Sonic the Hedgehog, one for the SEGA Genesis, and one for the Dreamcast. We have more details on all of them below as they are officially up for sale on the company's website.

The Branch Has Made Three New SEGA-Themed Gaming Chairs

These are the first gaming chairs ever launched under the SEGA brand. Each chair builds on the acclaimed Ergonomic Chair Pro platform by Branch, reimagined with subtle, sophisticated design details drawn from SEGA's most beloved properties. Branch's design team translated the visual language of SEGA's most iconic properties into considered details: custom fabrics, textured armrests, branded casters, checkerboard accents, and console-inspired finishes that reward a closer look without overwhelming a room.

Every chair in the collection delivers the same proven ergonomic performance that has made the Ergonomic Chair Pro a bestseller: 14 points of adjustment including 5D armrests, height and pressure-adjustable lumbar support, independent forward tilt, seat depth, recline with continuous tilt tension control, and more. A synchro-tilt mechanism promotes alignment through synchronized seat and backrest movement, critical for long sessions at a desk or in a game. A high-density seat cushion, performance mesh backrest, and included headrest round out the platform.

Sonic Chair ($569 USD): A bold, high-energy chair inspired by SEGA 's most iconic hero, Sonic the Hedgehog. Vibrant blue tones, checkered flag lumbar detailing, red-and-gold accents, and Sonic-branded caster wheels channel the speed and spirit of the franchise, while a white frame and breathable mesh backrest keep the look clean.

A bold, high-energy inspired by 's most iconic hero, Sonic the Hedgehog. Vibrant blue tones, checkered flag lumbar detailing, red-and-gold accents, and Sonic-branded caster wheels channel the speed and spirit of the franchise, while a white frame and breathable mesh backrest keep the look clean. Genesis Chair ($629 USD): Sleek and commanding, the Genesis Chair honors the legendary 16-bit console with a matte black finish, sharp design lines, and subtle red accents that recall the original hardware. A vegan leather seat and headrest lend a premium hand, while the all-black frame delivers a stealth aesthetic.

Sleek and commanding, the Genesis honors the legendary 16-bit console with a matte black finish, sharp design lines, and subtle red accents that recall the original hardware. A vegan leather and headrest lend a premium hand, while the all-black frame delivers a stealth aesthetic. Dreamcast Chair ($629 USD): Clean, futuristic, and unmistakably Dreamcast. A light gray palette with signature orange swirl branding and multicolored caster wheels—each matching the A, B, X, and Y buttons of the original controller—bridges retro roots with modern ergonomic design. The Dreamcast Chair is for the person who appreciates the detail, history, and optimism of SEGA 's ahead-of-its-time console.

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