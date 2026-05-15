Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, lord of the rings

LEGO Announces New The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith Set

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith

Article Summary LEGO unveils The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith, a massive 8,278-piece build recreating Gondor’s iconic White City.

The Lord of the Rings set features hybrid-scale design, with a detailed city exterior and minifigure-scale citadel interior.

Minas Tirith includes 10 minifigures like Gandalf the White, Aragorn, Faramir, Denethor, Pippin, Arwen, and more.

LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith arrives June 1, 2026 for $649.99, packed with secrets and display appeal.

LEGO is returning to Middle-earth once more with a massive new set, The Lord of the Rings set. Minas Tirith is the great white city and capital of Gondor that was built into the side of a mountain. The city rises through multiple massive levels protected by towering walls and gates. Minas Tirith is the city that served as humanity's final stronghold against the armies of Mordor during the War of the Ring. Its architecture combines beauty and military strength, with white stone buildings, narrow streets, and the famous citadel at the summit, which LEGO has faithfully crafted in brick form.

Coming in at a whopping 8,278 pieces, Minas Tirith will stand 23.5" tall, 24.5" wide, and 14.5" deep. The entire set is packed with details, along with plenty of secrets for The Lord of the Rings fans to discover. LEGO was sure to include a nice selection of minifigures as well, with 10: Gandalf the White with Shadowfax, Aragorn, Faramir, Denethor, Peregrin Took, Arwen, and four Soldiers of Gondor. Return to the Capital of Gondor on June 1, 2026, with the set priced at a mighty $649.99.

LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith

"Recreate the grandeur of Gondor with the LEGO® Icons The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith™ (11377) – a striking centerpiece for adults and devoted fans looking to expand their Middle-earth™ merchandise collection. This hybrid-scale model combines an intricate microscale city exterior with rich minifigure-scale interior detailing. Explore the grand throne room of the citadel, uncover hidden surprises and admire the soaring towers of the White City."

"Includes 10 The Lord of the Rings minifigures: Gandalf™ the White, Faramir, Denethor, Peregrin Took™, Aragorn™ as King Elessar, Arwen™ and 4 x Soldiers of Gondor, plus a Shadowfax™ horse figure. Movie themed accessories include Gondor helmets, shields and Aragorn's crown. Build smarter with the LEGO Builder app – zoom, rotate in 3D, track your progress and follow step-by-step digital instructions. Set includes 8,278 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!