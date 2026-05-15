Posted in: Activision, Games, Retro Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Blaze Entertainment, Evercade, NeoGeo

Evercade Announces NEOGEO Arcade 4 and Activision Collection 3

Blaze Entertainment revealed two new retro game collections coming to the Evercade system: NEOGEO Arcade 4 and Activision Collection 3

Article Summary Evercade announces NEOGEO Arcade 4 and Activision Collection 3, with both retro game cartridges available to pre-order now.

NEOGEO Arcade 4 brings eight SNK arcade favorites to Evercade, including Blazing Star, Metal Slug 4, and KOF 2002.

Activision Collection 3 adds 13 classic 1980s games to Evercade, featuring Kaboom!, Keystone Kapers, and Chopper Command.

Blaze Entertainment expands the Evercade library again with new NEOGEO fighters, shooters, sports, and Activision hits.

Blaze Entertainment revealed the next two retro game collections coming to their Evercade system of consoles, as they showed off NEOGEO Arcade 4 and Activision Collection 3. As you might suspect from previous releases, these are collections of titles from both SNK and Activision, continuing their own respective lines for Evercade. NEOGEO Arcade 4 will feature eight titles made famous from their series of classic '90s arcade games, while Activision Collection 3 goes back in time to the '80s with 13 new games. We have mroe details on both below as they're up for pre-order now.

Evercade – NEOGEO Arcade 4

3 Count Bout: Battle in the ring, on the streets, and in electric death matches in the NEOGEO's classic wrestling game, 3 Count Bout. Compete against the computer or a friend, or team up with a pal for cooperative tag-team action!

Battle in the ring, on the streets, and in electric death matches in the NEOGEO's classic wrestling game, 3 Count Bout. Compete against the computer or a friend, or team up with a pal for cooperative tag-team action! Baseball Stars 2: Batter up! Baseball Stars 2, one of the NEOGEO's best sports games, comes to Evercade. Compete against a friend in the two-player versus mode, or take on the 15-game Pennant Race against the computer opponents!

Batter up! Baseball Stars 2, one of the NEOGEO's best sports games, comes to Evercade. Compete against a friend in the two-player versus mode, or take on the 15-game Pennant Race against the computer opponents! Blazing Star: DANGEROUS! PAY ATTENTION TO BACKWARD! Take on the challenge of one of the best shoot 'em ups on NEOGEO with Blazing Star, now available for Evercade.

DANGEROUS! PAY ATTENTION TO BACKWARD! Take on the challenge of one of the best shoot 'em ups on NEOGEO with Blazing Star, now available for Evercade. Fatal Fury Special : Terry Bogard and friends are back for another rumble in Fatal Fury Special, a classic NEOGEO fighting game, now on Evercade.

Terry Bogard and friends are back for another rumble in Fatal Fury Special, a classic NEOGEO fighting game, now on Evercade. King of the Monsters: Take control of a giant monster and battle to become King of the Monsters in this classic NEOGEO title for Evercade. Battle one-on-one or team up with a friend to take down the computer-controlled kaiju!

Take control of a giant monster and battle to become King of the Monsters in this classic NEOGEO title for Evercade. Battle one-on-one or team up with a friend to take down the computer-controlled kaiju! Metal Slug 4: METAL SLUG returns to Evercade with this NEOGEO classic. Battle as the veteran soldiers, Marco and Fio, or take command of the newcomers, Trevor and Nadia. Can you bring down the terrorists known as Amadeus?

METAL SLUG returns to Evercade with this NEOGEO classic. Battle as the veteran soldiers, Marco and Fio, or take command of the newcomers, Trevor and Nadia. Can you bring down the terrorists known as Amadeus? Robo Army: Neo Detroit has been overrun by an organization known as Hell Jeed! Fight back at the head of the Robo Army in this all-action NEOGEO beat 'em up, now on Evercade.

Neo Detroit has been overrun by an organization known as Hell Jeed! Fight back at the head of the Robo Army in this all-action NEOGEO beat 'em up, now on Evercade. The King of Fighters 2002: Form a team of three from an all-star cast and fight to become the champion! The King of Fighters 2002 is a classic NEOGEO fighting game, now for Evercade!

Activision Collection 3

Barnstorming: Embark on a daredevil flight through the wild blue yonder in this Activision air-racing classic, now on Evercade!

Embark on a daredevil flight through the wild blue yonder in this Activision air-racing classic, now on Evercade! Bridge: Brush up on your skills at one of the world's most popular card games with Activision's Bridge for Evercade!

Brush up on your skills at one of the world's most popular card games with Activision's Bridge for Evercade! Chopper Command: Take the controls of a powerful helicopter gunship and defend your convoy from attack! This Activision favorite plays great on Evercade.

Take the controls of a powerful helicopter gunship and defend your convoy from attack! This Activision favorite plays great on Evercade. Dolphin: An endangered dolphin is calling you! Learn the dolphin's sonic language, guide her through schools of seahorses, and gain magic powers from a seagull in this Activision hit for Evercade.

An endangered dolphin is calling you! Learn the dolphin's sonic language, guide her through schools of seahorses, and gain magic powers from a seagull in this Activision hit for Evercade. Dragonfire: Dragons have driven the Royal Court from the castle! The brave Prince steps up to save the day and the King's treasures from a dragon in this 8-bit favorite, now on Evercade.

Dragons have driven the Royal Court from the castle! The brave Prince steps up to save the day and the King's treasures from a dragon in this 8-bit favorite, now on Evercade. Ice Hockey: Hit the ice and enter the slam-bang world of ice hockey in this 8-bit Activision sporting classic, now for Evercade!

Hit the ice and enter the slam-bang world of ice hockey in this 8-bit Activision sporting classic, now for Evercade! Kabobber: Princess Buvsky is in pursuit of the magical Rainbow Energy, and it's up to you and your army of Buvskies to stop her! The chase is on in this Activision favorite for Evercade.

Princess Buvsky is in pursuit of the magical Rainbow Energy, and it's up to you and your army of Buvskies to stop her! The chase is on in this Activision favorite for Evercade. Kaboom!: You're about to face the world's most unpredictable and relentless Mad Bomber! Catch the bombs in this frantic 8-bit Activision classic, now for Evercade.

You're about to face the world's most unpredictable and relentless Mad Bomber! Catch the bombs in this frantic 8-bit Activision classic, now for Evercade. Keystone Kapers: Harry Hooligan is up to his old shenanigans! A game of cops and robbers awaits in this Activision hit for Evercade.

Harry Hooligan is up to his old shenanigans! A game of cops and robbers awaits in this Activision hit for Evercade. Laser Blast: Pilot a flying saucer and face off against dauntless enemy forces in this challenging shoot 'em up from Activision, now for Evercade!

Pilot a flying saucer and face off against dauntless enemy forces in this challenging shoot 'em up from Activision, now for Evercade! Pressure Cooker: It's burger time once again in this Activision hit for Evercade! Take command of Short-Order Sam during the lunchtime rush and build as many burgers as you can!

It's burger time once again in this Activision hit for Evercade! Take command of Short-Order Sam during the lunchtime rush and build as many burgers as you can! The Activision Decathlon: Compete in the most celebrated of all athletic events in this Activision classic for Evercade! The ten events of the decathlon await; are you up to the challenge?

Compete in the most celebrated of all athletic events in this Activision classic for Evercade! The ten events of the decathlon await; are you up to the challenge? Thwocker: For Thwocker, music is his life, literally! Help him finish his symphony in this colorful Activision platformer, now for Evercade.

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