Good Omens 3 Scripts Haven't Leaked; "Think and Breathe": Neil Gaiman

On his Tumblr account, Neil Gaiman didn't waste time shutting down rumblings that scripts for Good Omens 3 had leaked online.

Between a season finale that left more than a few fans already counting down the days until what comes next, Neil Gaiman offering fans a heads-up that he's returning to writing full-time after the third & final chapter, and director, co-showrunner & executive producer Douglas Mackinnon confirming he won't be returning, it's been an "interesting" off-season for Prime Video's David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's work. But Gaiman was able to quickly put to rest some online rumblings that hit earlier this week involving some supposed "scripts" for Good Omens 3 (which hasn't received an official green light yet) that were posted and then pulled.

"Sighs. Googles. Notice that the "script leak" ends in /j. Breathe, people. Think and breathe," Gaiman wrote in response to a fan looking for some clarity on what was posted. In a follow-up post, Gaiman added, "Does anyone actually think this reads like an actual 'Good Omens' script I wrote? It's barely even in English." Here's a look at Gaiman's Tumblr posts confirming that the truth is definitely NOT out there, script-wise:

GO3: Neil Gaiman Sets Ground Rule Regarding Plot Details

With the WGA and AMPTP having finalized a new three-year deal (while SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP continue talks), Gaiman has already given fans the heads-up that he will be starting work writing the third chapter of Good Omens. Of course, when the fans learn that writing is getting underway, you know what happens next – right? Even with the best intentions, they start offering "notes" in the form of "wish lists" of what they want or don't want to see. So Gaiman thought now would be a good time to remind everyone of how he handled working on the second season – and how that's going to be the same approach this time around. "You remember how I told everyone the plot of Season 2 before it aired? (Everyone tries to remember and then shakes their heads.)" Gaiman wrote in his Tumblr post regarding how things were going to work moving forward. "That's right. I didn't. I spent several years going 'wait and see.' And you waited, and you saw. I'm not going to reveal any of the plot of Season 3, either. So there's really no point in asking me to make things happen or to tell me what you do or you don't want to happen. I'm not going to."

Neil Gaiman Focusing on Writing After The Sandman S02, Good Omens 3

During an interview/profile from The Times earlier this month, Gaiman made it clear that he's looking forward to getting back to focusing solely on writing after his showrunning responsibilities have wrapped. "I've realised how much I don't like showrunning. I love making stuff up. I love writing it down. I love people. I love being on set, and I love the casting and the scripting. I don't love HR. I don't love budgets. I don't love dealing with a new batch of execs who have their own issues about stuff. I don't love that place where art and commerce meet and crash into each other," Gaiman shared, offering some honest insight into where he sees his career moving over the next few years. Following the second season of The Sandman, Gaiman says he "would love to be in a place where I can write and make 'Good Omens 3.' And then I really like the idea of retiring. Going back to being a bloke who writes books, poems, and things."

