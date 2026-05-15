Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03: Can Negan & Maggie Turn The Page?

Debuting on July 26th, check out the teaser for AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 premieres July 26, with AMC dropping an official teaser for Negan and Maggie.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan says Dead City Season 3 finally pushes Negan and Maggie beyond their long-running kill-or-be-killed feud.

Lauren Cohan teases The Walking Dead: Dead City S3 as Maggie’s most vulnerable turn yet, as she openly asks Negan for help.

Dead City Season 3 centers on Negan and Maggie building a Manhattan community—until chaos forces their pasts back into play.

Shortly after the news broke earlier today that the third season of Showrunner Seth Hoffman and AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City would kick off on July 26th, AMC Global Media released an official teaser and two preview images offering our best looks yet at what to come. In addition, Morgan and Cohan had some thoughts to share about the new Negan (Morgan)/Maggie (Cohan) dynamic.

"We needed this relationship to move on between Maggie and Negan," Morgan shared with EW. "And I was desperate for it. Negan kept doing things like saving her, saving her kid, and yet she just hated me. I just think we all were ready to move on. It's not just gonna be, 'I'm gonna kill you when I get the chance,' you know?" Cohan added, "It's the biggest turning over of a new leaf for Maggie and Negan that there's ever been because they're gonna work together. It's been sort of hinted at, strived for, maybe attempted, and this is the first time it's legitimately happening."

For that to happen, Cohan notes that Maggie will need to move forward on being the version of herself that she wants to be. "If I'm not gonna kill him [Negan], I gotta live with him, and I have to see him for who he really is," Cohan shared. "And that involves a lot of healing for both their relationship and for her personally. The thing that's different this year is her vulnerability of saying, 'I need your help.' And that's something she's never tried with him. She's coerced him and manipulated him into helping her, and he's done it either knowingly or unknowingly to repay a debt, but this is the first time that she's led with more openness with him."

In the upcoming third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. However, when chaos begins to arise in the city, they are forced to question whether they have learned from their old wounds or whether their dark past will spell doom for the entire city. Logan Kim and Michael Emery also star. Aimee Garcia's Renata is described as "a disarmingly charming leader with a natural ability to win people over with her optimism and convivial personality." Jimmi Simpson is set for the role of Dillard, though additional details were not released. Raúl Castillo (Task, Army of the Dead) has joined the series as a series regular in the role of Luis, though no additional details were offered.

NYC isn't done with Negan and Maggie just yet… 🍎#DeadCity will be returning for SEASON 3, with #TWD veteran Seth Hoffman joining as showrunner! pic.twitter.com/GaTVvJrxdx — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the second season starred Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast for the second season. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

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