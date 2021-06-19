Evil Creators Break Down Inspirations Behind Season 1 Episodes

With season two about to premiere on June 20, Paramount+ released a series of clips detailing "Inside the Episode" of some of Evil's most memorable moments from season one that premiered on CBS from creators Robert and Michelle King. The series follows a clinical psychologist and single mother of four, Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), who finds renewed purpose in her life partnering with a priest in training David Acosta (Mike Colter) and assistant Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), a Muslim and skeptic.

Despite her atheist beliefs, the three investigate supernatural and paranormal phenomena. Many of the cases often hit too close to home especially when one of the nefarious elements in Dr. Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) is not only stalking his rival Kristen but is also dating her mother (Christine Lahti). While Leland's nature isn't completely clear, Kristen has only scratched the surface of his true identity, yet we still don't the lengths of his dark influence other than he can talk to a goat demon. While he does bear some negative influence in the trio's world, the team in season one explored various subjects from ghosts in the machine, exorcism, earworm songs, night demons, and angels.

Robert and Michelle King on Conceiving "Evil"

The season one clips taken were from the episode titles "Genesis 1", "177 Minutes", "3 Stars", "Rose 390", "October 31", "Let X = 9", "Vatican III", "2 Fathers", "Exorcism Part 2", "7 Swans a Singing", "Room 320", "Justice x 2", and "Book 27". In the one from the pilot, Robert King begins, "It's an odd thing when you shoot for network TV. You spend a lot of time writing and shooting the pilot and then you have all this compressed time to do all the other shows. We wanted to develop the best springboard for the story we want to tell." "The pilot and the show itself came out of a conversation Robert and I have been having about what is the source of evil?" Michelle King added. "We had different ideas of what that might be."

