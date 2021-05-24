Evil Season 2: Cryptic Trailer Drops Paramount+ Exclusive Return Date

With the announcement of the supernatural series Evil and its new permanent home on Paramount+ from their one-time network home, CBS along with other shows like the action-packed SEAL Team and psychological thriller Clarice, the ViacomCBS streamer released a cryptic and ominous trailer for its upcoming second season. The two-minute video highlights each of the major characters in Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and his associate Ben (Asif Mandvi) all in their respective areas and vignettes.

The second season of Evil airs Sunday features 13-episodes starting with its premiere on June 20th. Highlights include exorcisms, bloody murder, creatures, and other supernatural phenomena as the three battle the likes of Leland (Michael Emerson) and the mysterious goat demon and their dark influence. When we last left them at the conclusion of season one, the forensic psychologist and atheist found herself burned at the other end of a crucifix suggesting some nefarious influence. The first season tackled covered a variety of themes including serial killers, angels, a ghost in the machine, death angel nurses, and incel culture.

Evil focuses on a skeptical female psychologist (Herbers) who joins a Catholic priest-in-training (Colter) and a contractor (Mandvi) as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Created by Robert and Michelle King, the series also stars Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dayla Knapp. Liz Glotzer and Rockne S O'Bannon serve as co-executive producers with the Kings. Do you have any predictions as to what happens this second season? Will Kristen, David, and Ben finally decide to get that condo they have been eying? Will Leland grow up to be a real demon?