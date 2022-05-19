Evil Returns More Evil Than Ever This June: Season 3 Official Trailer

On Sunday, June 12th, Paramount+ is about to get a whole lot more Evil. And you know what, that's not a bad thing. Because that's when the third season of the streamer's Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi & Michael Emerson-starring series hits screens. And as someone who is beginning to catch up on the series, from the looks of the official trailer below? The move from the broadcast networks to streaming was a very wise one because the new season looks sinisterly cinematic. And based on what we can vibe from the two new pieces of key art that were released along with the trailer, David (Colter), Kristen (Herbers), and Ben (Mandvi) aren't exactly going to get to start things off with a clean slate.

Now here's your look at the official trailer for the 10-episode third season of Paramount+'s Evil, hitting the streaming service on June 12th (and debuting new episodes weekly on Sundays):

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. Season three of EVIL begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. The two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 stars Herbers, Colter, Mandvi, Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.