Evil Season 4 E13 "Fear of the Unholy": Denis O'Hare Alert, AHS Fans!

Denis O'Hare alert! Here's a preview for Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter & Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil S04E13: "Fear of the Unholy."

Based on the numbers that Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil has been pulling for this season and rewatches of previous seasons, we're still not sure why we have to write this – but with that said? This week sees the penultimate episode of the show's run – S04E13: "Fear of the Unholy." With the series nearing its end, there are more than enough reasons to keep checking out the series – especially since we don't believe that the fight to save it is over yet. We've got one last mission for the team – this one coming directly from the Vatican. Meanwhile, Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) uses some human bate to hunt a demon – and David (Colter) and newly-acquitted Leland (Michael Emerson) have another one-on-one. But to make things even sweeter? We have Denis O'Hare as Father Giovanni De Vita – and if you don't know one of the Bleeding Cool TV rules, it's this: Shows are always better with Denis O'Hare appearing on them. Fact. Now, here's a look at what's ahead with this Thursday's chapter:

Evil Season 4 Episode 13 "Fear of the Unholy" Preview

Evil Season 4 Episode 13 "Fear of the Unholy": The Vatican asks the team to investigate a Hawking-like genius for potential ties to the occult. David's (Mike Colter) continued aiding of the Entity produces physical effects, and he and Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) say goodbye to St. Joseph's. Meanwhile, Leland (Michael Emerson) returns home, where David confronts him. Written by Aurin Squire and Sarah Acosta, here's a look at the promo trailer and image gallery that was released for this week's chapter:

In the following clip from S04E12: "Fear of the Other," David (Mike Colter) learns that the archdiocese is selling his parish and deconsecrating the church to alleviate financial difficulties. Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) shares a confession about Paul with David:

Co-created by Showrunners Robert King and Michelle King, Paramount+'s Evil stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

