Evil Season 4 Final Filming Day; Herbers, Mandvi Share BTS Video

Evil EP Robert King confirmed the final day of filming Season 4, with Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi posting a behind-the-scenes video look.

If we're doing our math correctly, it's been 17 months since Paramount+ renewed the Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi & Michael Emerson-starring series for a fourth go-around. That would also put it at around 16 months since the third season's finale, "The Demon of the End" (directed by John Dahl and written by Rockne S. O'Bannon), hit our screens. So when you're looking at productions that were heavily impacted by the WGA & SAG-AFTRA, Evil would definitely have to be in the middle of that conversation. Thankfully, Herbers & Mandvi have checked in with a video from filming to reassure fans that they feel their pain and show the team back at work on finishing the fourth season. Following that, EP Robert King confirmed that the season had reached its final filming day on Thursday – so expect some release date news coming sooner rather than later.

"7 months strike delayed our 4th season by a lot, but we should have an airdate for you soon!!!" Herbers wrote as the caption accompanying the video in their Instagram post. "It's happening! Filming the rest of Season 4 of [Evil]! Coming soon to [Paramount Plus]!" Mandvi added – and here are the original posts for you to check out:

And that's when King posted the news that fans had been waiting for… the last day of filming:

Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Season three of EVIL begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. In season three, the two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

