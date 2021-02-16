Ex-The Mandalorian Cast Member Gina Carano Has Help Not Getting It

Want to know what some of my favorite opinion pieces are? The ones that are blatant propaganda but try to disguise themselves as "academic think pieces" because for every layer of factual information? There are always these batches of bats*it crazy theories threaded throughout that make it appear as if what they're writing is reasoned, well-thought-out, and intellectually sound. That's where the real fun comes in because even though most of the time the writer's just engaging in ego-stroking and tossing red meat to the masses that are already jacked up on the kind of feelings of "unfairness" that only comes with a blinding sense of privilege. A perfect example comes from the opinion piece I read this morning (which I'll link to at the end but that's about all the promotion it deserves) because the red flags were there right from the start. That's how I knew I was going to read about someone defending ex-The Mandalorian cast member Gina Carano for getting the boot from the "Star Wars" universe.

How could you not tell? The use of "cancellations" in the first paragraph? The use of "Soviet" in the second paragraph? The cheap-and-easy "hey, everyone does it" false equivalency argument? To be clear, comparing throwing kids in cages to Nazi Germany makes a crapload more sense than a multi-millionaire who lost their job for posting offensive stuff even after being given chances acting like they're the victim. But the best part? When you take Carano and The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro's "oh, we're the victims here" comments as gospel (Side note: "Here I'm supposed to offer the throat-clearing about how Ben and I disagree on gay marriage and on abortion and a dozen other issues. We do. So what?" is probably not the best way to lead into how the reader's supposed to trust Shapiro's opinion. Hard to do when the writer admits that even they disagree with him on (by our count) on 14 social issues).

But at least the writer reached out to Carano, who was not surprisingly receptive to write back. Now for those of you out there betting that Carano took responsibility for all of this mess, we strongly advise you to avoid gambling of any type. Also not surprisingly, Carano was "in utter shock and confusion" at the reaction- and you know where this is going, right? Yup, she's a victim of a conspiracy, the media, cancel culture, and every single other thing she can pull in front of her to deflect blame. "I was in utter shock and confusion when certain people said it was antisemitic," she responded. "Then, as I went to take it down, I noticed that the image was not the same as the one people were referencing. I was honestly confused: should I take it down, or leave it up? I still don't know the answer to that question, because taking it down only makes the mob attack you more." So if you were offended? Well, that's your fault- not Carano's. "The image for me was a statement that people need to stand together and rise up, stop being so manipulated by the powers that believe they know what's best for you and play games with our lives. My heart has only ever had ultimate respect and love for the Jewish community."

Carano also related how Disney attempted to clean up the mess she created last year when she joked about the use of pronouns with respect to the trans community. While you and I would've been fired for that (and rightfully so), Disney looked to smooth things over instead of Carano being fired. But as Carano apparently sees it, she should be able to be employed and say/post whatever she wants. Folks? That's about an 11 on a Spinal Tap 10-point scale when it comes to "blinding white privilege." As Carano explains, "Earlier on last year before 'The Mandalorian' came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage. I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio."

Disney's response? They still kept her employed and were still being considered for a spinoff a lot longer than most folks would've been considered. But for Carano, it was an injustice- but check out the following lines where she gets to turn it around and be the martyr. "That was heart-breaking, but I didn't want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok," Carano wrote. "That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm. I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired." Because nothing tells us more where you stand than when you get the "Not Anti-Semitic" seal of approval from Shapiro: "Gina isn't antisemitic. Period" (opinion article here).