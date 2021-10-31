Expect Really Low Doctor Who Viewing Figures Tonight

Tonight sees the launch of the new season of Doctor Who on BBC 1. In fact, it's just started. Now, traditionally, people like to look at the live viewing figures of the show and compare them to the previous year and always find them wanting. That's because the previous year's figures always include the Player catch-up figures as well, when the overnight figures… do not. And people speak doom and destruction concerning new Doctor Who, how it is terrible, is bound to be cancelled, and it's all the fault of politically correct showrunners and the current Doctor Who lead. That's until; we get a new showrunner and a new Doctor, then the previous showrunner and Doctor were the gold standard of the show, and if only we could go back to those halcyon days, everything would be solved. Doctor Who fans, 'twas ever thus.

Well tonight, figures are going to be awful, because it's Hallowe'en. All the kids are out trick and treating, including mine. And I am getting trick and treaters at the door constantly. Especially because this house has a reputation for handing out comics instead of sweets and candy (see what is remaining below), and as a result, we are inundated. Hardly anyone is going to be watching an uninterrupted Doctor Who season launch episode live. Especially not me. We will all watch it on the Player later. And those figures will be added up in a week's time. But right now, it's like when they scheduled it opposite Coronation Street in the eighties. The family audience on which Doctor Who builds its appeal will be… elsewhere.

But tabloid and fan kneejerk reaction won't factor this is. So when you see record low launch night figures for Doctor Who, and the rending of Time Lord sackcloth, just remember this article. Because with Doctor Who viewing figures they are always bigger on the inside. Anyway, I'll tell you what I think about it… later.