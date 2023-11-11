Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Exploding Kittens, netflix, preview, teaser, tom ellis

Exploding Kittens Teaser: Tom Ellis Goes from "Lucifer" to God (Cat)

Tom Ellis goes from "Lucifer" to God (Cat) in this teaser for Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman's Exploding Kittens animated series.

Originally announced back in April 2022, Exploding Kittens is one of those projects that you know you're going to be into the moment you read about it. As the eternal conflict between Good and Evil rages on, God and the Devil are sent to Earth – as chunky house cats. See? We're sold. And then there's the casting irony of having Lucifer star Tom Ellis go from playing The Devil to God (in cat form) – a brilliant move on a whole number of levels. Now, thanks to Netflix's Geeked Week 2023, we have a set of preview images and an official teaser to pass along for showrunners Shane Kosakowski (You're the Worst, Teenage Bounty Hunters) and Matthew Inman's (founder of the Exploding Kittens card game) upcoming animated series – here's a look!

With the animated mayhem set to hit streaming soon, here's a look at an official teaser for Netflix's Exploding Kittens:

It's a classic tale of good vs evil. When God and the Devil make their way to Earth, they wind up trapped in the bodies of house cats. "I made the most exquisite planet of all time: sunsets, cheetahs, Florida — you know the hits," says God Cat, the feline purr-sonification of the divine (no, not Ceiling Cat. God). God Cat's not the most humble cat, but what cat is?

Netflix's Exploding Kittens is based on the best-selling card game of the same name. With more than 25 million copies sold, the game features 56 cards, including "Exploding Kitten" cards. Players pull cards until someone draws an "Exploding Kitten," at which point they have lost the game – unless they first defuse the kitten with cat toys or catnip. Inman, Mike Judge & Greg Daniels' Bandera Entertainment, and Chernin Entertainment executive produce.

