Fallout: Amazon Series Featurette Includes Director Nolan On Location

So it looks like the week isn't going to wrap until we get to learn more about EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, Amazon Studios & Kilter Films' (with Bethesda Game Studios & Bethesda Softworks) series adaptation of the "Fallout" video game franchise. Earlier this week, we were treated to a preview image from the upcoming streaming series as a way of honoring the franchise now that it's old enough to rent a car. But this time around, we have a featurette offering some of our best intel on the series yet.

In "Beyond the Game: Fallout," a number of familiar faces discuss how the video game felt like it was meant to be adapted but took a long journey to get to where it is now. But make sure to check out a few moments with series director Nolan toward the end, with a look at one of the set locations in the background and a couple of easter eggs along the way:

And here's a look back at the previously-released teaser confirming the series was in development:

With Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) on board as co-showrunners and Nolan on board to direct the Fallout pilot, viewers can look forward to seeing Walton Goggins (aka Ghoul), Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. Nolan and Joy will executive produce alongside Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

The franchise's origin dates back to 1997 and is set in a world in which the future that we sew coming in the 1940s collides with the nuclear war realities of 2077, with Joy and Nolan looking to reflect "the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation's utopian ideal of a better world through nuclear energy" by maintaining the games "harsh tone" while making sure it's still "sprinkled with moments of ironic humor and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies" that game players expect.

Having "just spent the summer filming the first two episodes of their adaptation," Nolan and Joy were tight-lipped when it came to when the series would take place and how much backstory we would see during an interview with Variety. That said, they sound psyched by what they've seen… and they think others will, too. Nolan added, "Can't talk about "Fallout" just yet except to say that we're very, very excited. And we think the fans of the game will be very excited, too."