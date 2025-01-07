Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout, prime video

Fallout: California Storm, Wildfires Delay Season 2 Production Return

Reports are the California windstorm and wildfires have delayed the production return on EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Fallout Season 2.

Throughout the day, reports have been coming in of premieres, screenings, and other events being canceled as a powerful Southern California windstorm and subsequent wildfires continue to grow. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the second season of EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Fallout has pushed back its production return from Wednesday, January 8th, to Friday, January 10th – though that would be a tentative rescheduled start depending on the storm and fires.

Speaking with Variety about the nominations that Amazon received this year back in July, Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke and head of TV Vernon Sanders offered an update on how things were looking with a second season. The first thing that Salke made perfectly clear was that while the series will continue to explore the possibilities that the video game franchise has to offer, the second season will keep the focus on our major players. "We are committed to our journey with our beloved characters. Such a great Season 2 coming," Salke shared. The Amazon MGM Studios chief added, "I saw some of the talk of, is this an anthology? And it does have a lot of doors we can go through, which is the beauty of the IP. But we are fully committed, and we're all on this journey with the characters that we've met and loved in Season 1."

As for a timeframe for when the series could return, Sanders revealed that the production is "ahead of schedule" and that things were looking good script-wise, too. "We've been fortunate because this was the vision all along. I think we're ahead of schedule in terms of being able to get Season 2 back. We don't have an exact launch date yet, but we've already gotten scripts in hand, and I think the fans of Season 1 will really love where we're going for Season 2," Sanders added.

Prime Video's Fallout: What You Need to Know…

Based on what's considered by many to be one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten (Emancipation) is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood's goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins (Justified) is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

Along with Purnell, Moten, and Goggins, Prime Video's Fallout also stars Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films (in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks) and executive producers Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, the streaming series sees Nolan directing the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. In addition, Athena Wickham of Kilter Films executive produces alongside Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!