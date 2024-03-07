Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, Fallout, preview, prime video, trailer

Fallout Official Trailer: Series Vault Now Opening on April 11th

With Prime Video opening the series' vault a day early (all eight episodes now arrive on April 11th), here's the official trailer for Fallout.

Article Summary Fallout's official trailer reveals a post-apocalyptic world, launching on Prime Video April 11th.

All eight episodes of Fallout drop a day early, inviting fans into an irradiated landscape.

Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy executive-produce the series, inspired by the hit video game franchise.

The series boasts a star-studded cast, including Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and many more.

We were given a heads-up earlier this week that some big things would be coming our way regarding EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Fallout – and Prime Video wasn't kidding. First up, we have a cinematic-style official trailer that gives us a better sense of the post-apocalyptic series – and our first look at Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) and Ma June (Dale Dickey). In addition, we have new key art that reveals the second headline-grabbing bit of intel – all eight episodes will now drop on April 11th – a day earlier than originally announced. You can check out the official trailer above – with the new key art, official overview, and more waiting for you below:

Based on what's considered by many to be one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten (Emancipation) is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood's goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins (Justified) is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

"I think it started, for me, with 'Fallout 3,' which devoured about a year of my life. You know, I was an aspiring young writer at that point. It almost derailed my entire career. It's so ludicrously playable and fun. No, I mean, seriously, the games were just incredible," Nolan shared regarding how the series adaptation came to be. "I mean, it's such a rare thing and such an unbelievable thing, and I've gotten to do it twice in my career, to take something that you love and get a chance to play in that universe, to create, you know, your own version, I guess, of that universe. The first go-round for me was Batman, and this time with 'Fallout,' a game that I absolutely love, a series of games that I absolutely loved."

Nolan continued, "About five years ago, Todd and I went and had lunch together; it was a bit of a fanning-out moment for me, and just started talking about the possibilities of how you could take this incredible universe. I mean, I think one of the things that's so powerful about the Fallout series is that every game is a little different. Different characters, a different setting, and a different look into this extraordinary universe. And so, we came out of that lunch with a handshake deal that we were gonna try to make this work."

Along with Purnell, Moten, and Goggins, Prime Video's Fallout also stars Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time). Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films (in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks) and executive producers Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, the streaming series sees Nolan directing the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. In addition, Athena Wickham of Kilter Films executive produces alongside Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

