Fallout, Reservation Dogs Star Matty Cardarople Reflects on Series

Matty Cardarople is versatile as a comedic actor who flexes his range when necessary. With memorable roles on Netflix's Stranger Things, A Series of Unfortunate Events, the Archibald franchise, 20th Century's Free Guy (2021), and CBS's NCIS: Los Angeles, the actor's persistence has paid off in shows like the critically acclaimed shows like FX's Reservation Dogs and Prime Video's Fallout. While promoting his latest work in the SpongeBob Squarepants film Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, Cardarople spoke to Bleeding Cool, reflecting on his time on both shows.

In Fallout, Cardarople played Huey, an organ harvester with Squirrel (Elvis Lopez) at the Super Duper Mart with the help of their medical Mr. Handy robot Snip Snip (voice of Matt Berry). They're under the protection of Sorrel Booker's (Glenn Fleshler) "Govermint" in the episode "The Ghouls". Unfortunately, Huey & Squirrel meet grisly fates at the hands of feral ghouls.

Bleeding Cool: What was that like getting into the post-apocalyptic world of 'Fallout?'

It was a blast, and the ghouls looked so realistic. I was acting with them in the scene, and I got terrified, but that fear dissipated when I saw them eat donuts. I'm like, "Oh yeah, we're on a TV shoot." It was a blast to be in that world and fun.

On Reservation Dogs, Cardarople played Ansel, Kenny Boy's (Kirk Fox) mechanic sidekick, who can get territorial over the junkyard at times. He appeared in eight episodes across all three seasons.

What was your fondest memory of working on Reservation Dogs?

Being with the crew, we all eat lunch together. A fond memory is when we sat and watched a bus get blown up. I've never experienced that. The excitement of seeing an exploding bus and the kind and personable director. I remember one time I got sick, and (creator) Sterlin [Harjo] sent me a bunch of soup to make me feel better. I thought that was such a cool experience and so nice of him. He has so much grace and is the best director ever.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, which features the voices of Carolyn Lawrence, Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Mary Jo Catlett, Rodger Bumpass, and Dee Bradley Baker, is available on Netflix.

