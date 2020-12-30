Reservation Dogs: Taika Waititi, FX Developing New Comedy Series

Taika Waititi is one of the busiest creative forces in Hollywood with his work on FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder for Marvel. Now his next project will be another comedy for FX Networks with a play on words of Quentin Tarantino-esque title in Reservation Dogs. The half-hour series follows four Native American teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime…and fighting it.

While FX's release made no direct mention of Tarantino or Reservoir Dogs, promotional images already make the allusions to the 1992 classic loud and clear with the four main characters clad in their dark suits. The upcoming series stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor. The pilot guest stars Tamara Podemski, Zhan McClarnon, Macon Blair, Kirk Fox, Matty Cardarople, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike, and Funny Bone. Reservation Dogs is written by Waititi and Sterling Harjo, who directed its pilot. Both also serve as executive producers with What We Do in the Shadows producer Garrett Basch. "Sterlin Harjo draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make Reservation Dogs a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage, and misadventures," said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. "Taika Waititi lends his considerable talents to the series, helping Sterlin and their creative partner Garrett Basch produce a unique and original series we can't wait for audiences to see."

"As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities – –mine in Oklahoma and Taika's in Aotearoa?" Harjo added. "We're thrilled by the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs' story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX."